Regions Bank Named Military Friendly® Employer For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Jeremy King

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., November 15, 2023 /3BL/ - Regions Bank on Friday announced it has been designated as a 2024 Military Friendly® Employer by Military Friendly® , an organization that measures the commitment of companies to create professional opportunities that leverage military experience.

Regions Bank is designated among Silver 2024 Military Friendly® Employers. The Military Friendly® Silver Designation is awarded to companies who meet the requirements and score within 20% of the 10th ranking Employer in their category. Only a select group of companies achieve this honor. Details are available at this profile .

“Regions recognizes the value veterans and their spouses bring to the bank by leveraging their strengths, talents, and knowledge to serve our customers and communities,” said Clara Green, head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Regions Bank.“We are grateful to everyone who served in the military, and we are committed to having a military-friendly culture where all can thrive. We are extremely proud to receive this recognition again.”

Regions Bank has several ways it supports military friendly career opportunities. Those include:



Regions established a career transition program called BRAVE – Building Regions Associate Veteran Experience – specifically for the purpose of supporting veterans and military spouses during their transitions to the civilian workforce.

The bank is a member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), a Department of Defense career program connecting military spouses with hundreds of member employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. Regions works with the national program Hiring Our Heroes , which helps connect transitioning service members and their families with career opportunities.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®.“We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

Regions Bank will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.

