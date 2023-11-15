Whole Planet Foundation Announces 2023 Hall Of Fame Honorees

(MENAFN- 3BL) Whole Planet Foundation's Hall of Fame recognizes the volunteers, fundraisers, supporters and microfinance partners who have gone above and beyond to help us reach more entrepreneurs living in poverty. By recognizing these champions, we honor their enthusiasm, outreach, and innovation in engaging people in our mission.

Whole Planet Foundation is proud to honor supplier supporters including the team at Allegro Coffee Company, Jennifer Richards of FoodMatch, Matthew Wemple of Coca Cola North America, Natalie Bartok of Primal Kitchen and Susan Heiser of MaryRuth Organics.

We are grateful for the expertise and partnership of microfinance partner Grameen America and Lamine Gueye of CAURIE Microfinance in Senegal.

Whole Foods Market Team Member honorees include Jeffrey Becker, Marie Denny, Kingsouli Douangdara, Joanne Doss, Dan Epley, Evan Faulkner, Dyan Good, Stephanie Green, Theresa Gregory, Heather Griffith, Destin Heartsill, Robert Hill, Catherine Kiely, Juliana Lustig, Jacqueline McGowan, Bryan Montealegre, Emily Murdock, Ezalino Picanco, Lilybeth Rivera, Michele Silverman, Cameron Singer, Jane Sprenne, Wesley Stefaniuk, Sarah Tack, Athena Taylor, Jonathan Thomason, Carly Vaughan, Rhonda Woods, and Jeremy Wiggins.

Whole Planet Foundation former Team Members include Genie Bolduc, Steve Wanta and Whole Planet Foundation's founding Executive Director and President Philip Sansone who retired after 18 years of service in July 2023.

Congratulations and appreciations for helping to expand Whole Planet Foundation's reach and impact around the world!

Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation .