Albertsons Companies' Associate Selected As A 2023 Progressive Grocer Gennext Winner

(MENAFN- 3BL) We're pleased to celebrate Melissa Kral, Sr. Manager of Sustainability, for being selected as a 2023 Progressive Grocer GenNext winner! The GenNext program honors emerging grocery leaders who have demonstrated a high level of commitment to a career in the food retailing industry and the communities their company serves.

Melissa has played an important role in launching Recipe for Change, Albertsons Companies ' strategic environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework. Among other accomplishments, she led workstreams to elevate our approach to external reporting - including the expansion of our annual sustainability report from a single-page flyer to a more than 50-page document - and developed ways to engage both employees and customers in our ESG journey.

Please join us in congratulating Melissa on her incredible recognition!

See the full list of winners here .

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .