CEO Of Migros Ticaret And CGF Board Member Champions Employee Wellbeing

Hosted by Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, this masterclass session focused on why employee wellbeing programmes are critical to business and the importance of leadership in driving change and successful implementation of such programs.

Özgür stressed the importance of having cohesive employee wellbeing programs at the core of business practices. The retail sector is a people sector and business results are linked to the wellbeing of the people – both customers and employees. Support is needed for new leadership skills and creating a working environment with purpose in particular for the new generation of employees. He highlighted the importance of:

Incorporating Workforce Nutrition Programs

Firstly prioritising the employees physical health, the“Healthy Meals for All” program provides free nutritious meals to all employees at Migros Ticaret, in order to encourage and facilitate a balanced diet. This programme also includes a food allowance (equivalent to two months of minimum wage) to be spent in the Migros Ticaret stores to encourage healthier eating habits outside of work.

Migros Ticaret has introduced a“Mental Health Hotline” which receives over 2,000 calls per year. Migros also tracks engagement and penetration levels of its wellbeing programmes to ensure they are meeting employees needs.

CGF's 2023 Year of Employee Wellbeing Campaign:

Its' goal is to raise awareness around the issue of employee health and provide a call to action for companies to create a workplace culture which actively promotes and supports wellbeing. Learn more about our Board engagement.

Co-Chair Ambition on Employee Health and Wellbeing:

In June 2023 the CGF elected its new Co-chairs Frans Muller, President & CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International who called to amplify the Forum's ambition on boosting employee health and wellbeing across all 400 CGF members. As part of this journey, the CGF wants to collaborate to create a workplace wellbeing culture. The CGF's Collaboration for Healthier Lives Coalition of Action strives to work with CGF members to support the creation of a workplace culture which actively promotes and supports wellbeing and makes it part of people's everyday experience at work is key to delivering the outcomes our businesses and people need.