Two Dabur Subsidiaries Dismissed From US Cancer Lawsuit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Two overseas subsidiaries of Dabur Ltd have been dismissed from a lawsuit in the United States regarding a potential connection between certain brands of hair relaxer and ovarian and uterine cancer, and other related health issues. A third international subsidiary, Namaste Laboratories, which sells ethnic hair-care products, remains as a defendant along with companies such as L'Oreal, SoftSheen-Carson, Luster Products Inc and Avion Industries, among others a filing with the exchanges late on Wednesday, FMCG company said Dabur International Ltd and Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc have been dismissed as defendants in federal cases in the United States said the two companies were dismissed from the case“for lack of personal jurisdiction as neither Dabur International nor Dermoviva Skin Essentials manufactured, marketed, distributed or sold hair relaxer products in the US”.

The company clarified that the lawsuit did not concern any Dabur brand or product and that Dabur India Limited was not a party to these lawsuits.“We further inform that the sale of hair relaxer products by Namaste forms less than 1% of the total consolidated turnover of Dabur India Limited. We would like to reiterate that Namaste is confident on the safety of its products and believes that these lawsuits have no legal merit,” the company said. Namaste has product-liability insurance cover for any potential damages, claims and defense costs, it added month Dabur had told exchanges that three of its subsidiaries that sell hair-care products were facing lawsuits in US and Canada amid allegations that several brands of hair relaxers cause ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and other related health issues FY23, Dabur Ltd reported a consolidated revenue of ₹11,529.9 crore, of which ₹2,867 crore was from its international businesses.

