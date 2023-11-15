The Plan To Keep A Lid On Food Prices Is Cooking

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Centre is prepared with a plan to ensure food security over the coming year, in the wake of an erratic monsoon that disrupted the crop calendar and boosted food prices this year. According to Union consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, this will include sourcing pulses from a variety of countries, intervening quickly and directly in retail markets, and possible export-import related steps, depending on the situation.

MENAFN15112023007365015876ID1107430748