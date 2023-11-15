Dhootha: Naga Chaitanya Starrer Mystery-Thriller To Be Out On Prime Video On This Date; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "Dhootha," an eagerly awaited supernatural suspense-thriller, is set to make its debut on Prime Video on December 1st. The Telugu Original series stars Naga Chaitanya and is directed by Vikram K. Kumar, with Sharrath Marar producing under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

The series follows the character Sagar, played by Naga Chaitanya, an ambitious and successful journalist who becomes ensnared in supernatural events. In the recently revealed poster, Naga Chaitanya is featured in an intense pose, holding an umbrella, against a backdrop of scattered words, creating an illusion of letters strewn across the entire background.

With its suspenseful storyline and supernatural elements, "Dhootha" is poised to captivate viewers, making it one of the most anticipated Telugu Original web series of the year, especially with Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead role.

In "Dhootha," Naga Chaitanya portrays Sagar, a journalist entangled in supernatural occurrences that connect to mysterious and gruesome deaths, casting a shadow over his family. The eight-episode series boasts powerful performances from a diverse cast, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles.

Naga Chaitanya's recent venture includes Venkat Prabhu's film "Custody," marking his debut in Tamil cinema. The ensemble cast features Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Jayasudha, among others. "Custody" is produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The actor is also set to collaborate with director Chandoo Mondeti for an upcoming project, tentatively titled "NC23," reuniting with Sai Pallavi after their 2021 film "Love Story." Produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, the film reportedly draws inspiration from the real-life stories of the fishermen of Srikakulam. Chaitanya and the director have visited the village of K Matchilesam to gain insights into the fishermen's lives, with Chay portraying a young man from a fishermen's community in a small town in Andhra Pradesh.

