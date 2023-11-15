'Bandra' Filmmakers Sue Youtubers Like Aswanth Kok For Negative Reviews

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The makers of Dileep movie 'Bandra' have filed a petition in the Judicial First Class Magistrate court in the capital demanding that a case be filed against the YouTubers who gave a negative review of the film. The production house Ajith Vinayaka Films moved the court against seven YouTubers namely Ashwanth Kok, Shihab, Unni Blogs, Shaz Mohammad, Arjun, Shijaz Talks and Sai Krishna.



It is alleged in the petition that negative reviews were made in such a way that can impact the film within three days of its release. The petition also requested that the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner be directed to file a case.



'Bandra' starring Janapriya Nayagan Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mamta Mohandas was released on November 10. The film is directed by Arun Gopy.



Dileep plays "Aala" Alexander Dominic in the movie, Tamannaah Bhatia plays Tara Janaki, Dino Morea plays Raghavendra Desai, Lenaa plays Hemaji, Mamta Mohandas plays Sakshi, Kalabhavan Shajohn plays Mirchi, Sarathkumar plays Veera Raghavan IPS, Rajveer Ankur Singh plays Bala, and Darasing Khurana plays Munna.



Bandra is Dileep's 147th movie and also Tamannaah Bhatia's debut in Malayalam cinema. The film has received mixed responses from the audience.

Arun Gopy's direction brings vibrancy and mystery to Bandra, complemented by Udayakrishna's screenplay. The film captures the essence of the '90s with Shajikumar's cinematography and nostalgia. Sam CS's music enhances the overall rhythm, making the movie a memorable experience. Editor Vivek Harshan's cuts contribute to compelling mass viewing.

