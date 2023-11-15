Fish To Seeds: 7 Must Have Foods To Fight Chronic Fatigue

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Certain foods are generally known for their potential to help fight chronic fatigue and boost energy levels. Here are seven foods that may contribute to improved energy and overall well-being.

Certain foods are generally known for their potential to help fight chronic fatigue. Here are seven foods that may contribute to improved energy and overall well-being.

High in protein and probiotics, Greek yogurt can be a nutritious and energy-boosting snack. Protein helps with muscle repair and maintenance, while probiotics support gut health.

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fiber. These nutrients contribute to stable energy levels.

Packed with iron, magnesium, and other essential nutrients, spinach can help combat fatigue by supporting healthy blood circulation and oxygen transport to cells.

A complex carbohydrate, oats release energy slowly and steadily. They also contain B-vitamins and fiber, which can support sustained energy levels.

High in potassium, vitamin B6, and natural sugars, bananas are a quick and easy source of energy.

A complex carbohydrate that provides a steady release of energy, quinoa is also a good source of protein and fiber.

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon can support brain function and reduce inflammation. Omega-3s are essential for overall health and may contribute to increased energy levels.