UK's Top Court Deems Plan To Send Migrants To Rwanda Unlawful, Cites Safety Risks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The United Kingdom's Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration, ruling Wednesday that the proposed plan to send migrants to Rwanda was unlawful. This decision stands as a substantial setback to a prominent policy of the government, attracting global attention and criticism.

The court, comprised of five justices, highlighted that asylum-seekers faced genuine risks of mistreatment once they reached Rwanda, potentially encountering ill-treatment if they were returned to their home countries.

The bilateral agreement signed between Britain and Rwanda in April 2022 aimed to transfer migrants arriving in the UK across the English Channel to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. However, the court's decision halts this arrangement.

The UK government had advocated for the Rwanda policy, arguing it would deter risky crossings and disrupt human trafficking. Despite this, opposition figures, refugee organizations, and human rights advocates criticized the plan, deeming it unethical and unfeasible.

The Supreme Court's President, Robert Reed, emphasized Rwanda's human rights track record, pointing to enforced disappearances, torture, and the practice of "refoulement" as substantial concerns, leading to the court's ruling.

While the plan has yet to see implementation due to legal challenges, various courts have expressed skepticism. Earlier decisions from the High Court and the Court of Appeal highlighted issues with Rwanda's designation as a "safe third country" and the potential risk of migrants being sent back to their vulnerable home countries.

The UK's approach to handling asylum-seekers arriving via the English Channel has sparked debate, with Sunak's government aiming to curb arrivals. Despite fewer asylum-seekers reaching the UK compared to other European nations, the issue remains contentious, with thousands attempting the Channel crossing yearly. The government sees the decrease in Channel crossings this year as a sign of effective policies, although external factors like weather are also seen as influential.