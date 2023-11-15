ODI World Cup 2023: Proteas Skipper Temba Bavuma Confident Of Ending Semifinal Jinx At The Biggest Stage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South African captain Temba Bavuma has sounded confident ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against Australia. The Proteas will be taking on the Aussies in the second semi-final clash on Thursday at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, India.



South Africa lost their previous fixture against hosts India casting doubts in many minds over their World Cup title credentials. The Proteas also have a history of failing to step up when it matters the most. South Africa even in the past has failed to win big matches and it was a flashback for them against India.

Also Read: IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century

However, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has rebuffed the massive loss against India and has exerted confidence ahead of the ever-important semi-final clash against Australia. Temba Bavuma has sounded confident about ending the semifinal jinx at the World Cup.

Temba Bavuma said, "You know, we're not coming up against a Mickey Mouse team. Australia has a lot of experience and confidence in knockout games, so we've got to respect that. I'd hate to say that we deserve to go through because of the way we played our cricket. I don't think that's the way things go.

But I think from our performances, from the processes that we've followed to get to this point, we'll continue to lean on that and we believe that will take care of the result in itself. A lot of people believe that this could be the year that we see ourselves in the final. As a team, individually we'd like nothing better than that. But we also respect the game of cricket."

South Africa's captain has respected his opposition and talked about their quality as well. Australia is no Mickey Mouse team and they will not move away an inch against South Africa. Both sides have a quality batting lineup that has been firing on all cylinders and a run fest could be expected.