India In ODI World Cup 2023 Finals: PM Modi Congratulates Team For 'Superlative' Show; Lauds Shami's Feat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a riveting clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, Virat Kohli's historic 50th ODI century, an impressive century by Shreyas Iyer and stellar show by Mohammed Shami guided India to a commanding 70-run victory over New Zealand, securing their place in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Following this historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to Team India for their 'superlative' performance.

Also read:

Goosebumps! Wankhede erupts as over 32,000 fans sing Vande Mataram as India reach World Cup final (WATCH)

"Congratulations to Team India! India puts up a superlative performance and enters the Finals in remarkable style. Fantastic batting and good bowling sealed the match for our team. Best wishes for the Finals!" wrote the PM on X, formerly Twitter.

India dominated the scoreboard with an imposing total of 397 for four, fueled by Rohit Sharma's explosive start, Kohli's century (117 off 113), Iyer's impressive ton (105 off 70), and Gill's fluent 66-ball 80, who unfortunately retired hurt due to cramps. The skipper's good toss decision set the stage for India's commanding innings.

In response, New Zealand fell short, managing 327 runs in 48.5 overs, as Mohammed Shami showcased his bowling prowess with remarkable figures of 7/57. The highlight of the Kiwi innings was a resilient 181-run partnership between Kane Williamson (69) and Daryl Mitchell (134), showcasing moments of resistance against India's bowling attack.

Lauding Shami's superb show, PM Modi said, "Today's Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by Shami in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!"

Earlier today,

Rohit Sharma, true to his aggressive style, attacked the bowling from the outset, nearly sealing the contest within the first hour of play at the Wankhede Stadium. His dazzling array of strokes left the Kiwis reeling.

Attempting one shot too many, Rohit departed after a quick 29-ball 47. However, Gill stepped up, taking the reins and further troubling the Kiwis with his diverse range of strokes. Even after Gill had to leave the field due to injury, Kohli and Iyer continued the onslaught, setting an imposing target for New Zealand. Eventually, Gill returned and finished unbeaten with a strong 80 off 66 balls.

In a significant moment, Kohli not only anchored his team's innings but also etched his name in cricket history by becoming the first batter ever to achieve 50 ODI centuries, surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar in the process.

Brief Scores:

India: 397/4 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, 80 not out).

New Zealand: 327 all out in 48.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 134, Kane Williamson 69; Mohammed Shami 7/57).

Also read:

Wankhede's November 15 chronicles: Tendulkar's farewell in 2013, Kohli's 50th ODI century a decade later