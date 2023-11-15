IND Vs NZ: A Billion Indians Rejoice As Kohli, Iyer And Shami Fire India To Yet Another World Cup Final

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a historic and momentous clash between cricket giants India and New Zealand, the global cricketing community was treated to an extraordinary display of skill and prowess. The trio of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Mohammed Shami showcased outstanding contributions, becoming the driving force behind India's resounding victory, securing their coveted spot in yet another World Cup final. This triumphant achievement sent waves of jubilation and pride among the hearts of a billion cricket enthusiasts across the nation, marking a memorable chapter in India's cricketing journey.

The atmosphere at Wankhede explodes into an immense celebration as the Indians bask in the glory of their victory. Chasing down a formidable target of 398 runs in 50 overs was not just a challenging task; it was akin to conquering Mount Everest for the Kiwis. Despite a commendable 181-run partnership at one point, they couldn't carry the torch to the end of the race.

The first semi-final of the World Cup 2023 proved to be a roller coaster ride. As is customary, India began their second innings with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj handling the new ball. Initially, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra posed a threat, prompting the early introduction of Mohammed Shami, a strategic move that paid off well for the Indian team. Shami's early breakthroughs during the first powerplay provided Indian fans with moments to savor.

Yet, the journey for the Indian team was far from smooth. Reflecting on the previous encounter between New Zealand and India in the World Cup, where a 150-plus runs partnership for the third wicket had been pivotal, a similar narrative unfolded today, with Williamson stepping in for the all-rounder.

Williamson (69 off 73) assumed the role of the anchor, while Mitchell contributed periodic boundaries. Their impressive 181-run partnership for the third wicket captivated the stadium, showcasing their skill and strategy against every bowler. Despite some fielding lapses, Bumrah's mis-fielding and Shami's dropped catch off Williamson during the partnership, the Kiwi duo persevered.

Just as Indian fans were yearning for a breakthrough, Shami emerged as the bowling magician. During the drinks break, skipper Rohit Sharma rallied the team, and Shami dismissed Williamson in the 33rd over, setting the stage for another key dismissal as Tom Latham fell victim in the same over.

A 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Glenn Phillips and Mitchell brought some resistance, although it wasn't a smooth transition. The Indian bowlers consistently created chances, and eventually, Bumrah managed to outsmart Phillips in the 43rd over. This triggered a lower-order collapse, with Shami and Kuldeep taking care of the remaining Kiwi batsmen. Mitchell's valiant effort (134 off 119) succumbed to the pressure, losing his wicket to Shami in the 46th over. Shami's seven-wicket haul paved the way for India to secure a spot in the main event of the World Cup 2023.

