Urban Air Mobility(UAM) Market Size, Demand, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Status And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global urban air mobility (UAM) market revenue was around US$ 2.99 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 30.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Urban air mobility (UAM) also considered as advanced air mobility is a recently created idea that pictures an economical, safe, accessible, and sustainable air transportation system for managing emergencies, providing cargo, and also, moving people throughout urban areas.

Urban air mobility is part of a bigger ecosystem for on-demand mobility where consumers can ship or use urban aviation services, shared automated vehicles, shared mobility, courier services, public transportation, and other cutting-edge and emerging transportation technologies to access mobility and goods delivery services.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The various applications of urban air mobility across medical equipment transport, tourism, and other uses like personal vehicles, air taxis, or airbus to travel between two destinations is the main urban air mobility (UAM) market driver.

The increased initial investment demanded for research & development and also for creating needed infrastructure expansion for urban air mobility is expected to hinder the growth of the urban air mobility (UAM) market.

The expansion of eVTOL aircraft which can take vertical take-off has gained the attention of prominent market players in urban transportation, which is a significant factor calculated to push the urban air mobility (UAM) market demand in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced different industries and businesses around the globe which has led to a severe decline in investment by businesses in future technology like urban air mobility.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 and is estimated to stay the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period. Urban traffic congestion and the requirement for fast transit have forced the Asia-Pacific market for urban air mobility to grow at an exponential rate in recent years.

The Asia-Pacific urban air mobility market is expected to be pushed by increasing R&D spending and also rising focus on enhancing air mobility over the coming years.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled for the global urban air mobility (UAM) market are:

Ehang

Lilium Gmbh

Airbus

Wisk Aero LLC.

Bell Textron

Volocopter GmbH

Workhorse Group Inc.

Joby Aviation

Kitty Hawk

Archer Aviation

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global urban air mobility (UAM) market segmentation focuses on Platform, Platform Operations, Range, Platform Architecture, and Region.

Segmentation based on Platform

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles and & Air Metro

Personal Air Vehicles

Cargo Air Vehicles

Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency Vehicles

Last-mile Delivery Vehicles

Segmentation based on Platform Operations

Piloted

Autonomous

Segmentation based on Range

Intercity

Intracity

Segmentation based on Platform Architecture

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing Hybrid

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

