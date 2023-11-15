Solar Energy Storage Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global solar energy storage market size was valued at US$ 10.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 20.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Solar energy storage commonly contains energy storage batteries that are used for storage of extra solar power. Typically, a solar battery is installed with the inverter. It is rechargeable and can be utilized in solar panel systems. For industrial installations, solar batteries can be utilized with other renewable power sources like wind power and hydropower. In the future, solar batteries will be utilized with other renewable power sources as a part of the renewable electricity combination to deliver sustainable energy solutions.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increasing demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly energy solutions for commercial and industrial energy storage installation is anticipated to push the growth of the solar energy storage market.
The beginning of the installation cost is a hurdle for small and medium-sized enterprises. At the present stage, financing for solar projects demands the selling of assets to aggregators to keep sufficient liquid capital to generate the next project and cover operational overhead. These aspects combined may negatively influence the growth of the solar energy storage market.
The growing importance of energy trading with blockchain artificial intelligence (AI) technologies unlocked new market opportunities. This will deliver the owner of solar battery and solar PV systems a new chance to export the extra energy and sell it at a premium price. This is expected to boost the demand for solar energy storage while making profitable possibilities for the market.
The rising interest of industry players in renewable energy storage solutions is anticipated to expand investment opportunities during the forecast timeframe.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global solar energy storage market was high due to social distancing norms and a shortage of manpower. This directed to slowed installations as well as the cancellation of new projects. Due to the sharp drop in consumer expenditure highly impacted the demand.
Decreased expenditure of consumers during the lockdown highly affected the market for solar products, containing different solar energy storage systems. Also, the downstream and upstream channels have been influenced due to limitations on movement, which led to a boost in the number of inventories.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, the Asia-Pacific solar energy storage market dominated the highest market revenue. This is attributed to improving the performance of solar energy storage batteries in the Asia-Pacific region.
Also, China being the largest producer of solar power is anticipated to boost the growth of the solar energy storage market in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing number of investment opportunities in new solar power projects will also affect the solar energy storage market growth in this region.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global solar energy storage market are:
ADARA POWER
BASF SE
BMW
NERSYS
Evonik Industries AG
KOKAM
Leclanch? SA
LG CHEM
LG Electronics
MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES
Owens Corning
PPG Industries, Inc.
PRIMUS POWER
SAMSUNG
Siemen
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd
The Lubrizol Corporation
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global solar energy storage market segmentation focuses on Type, Installation, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Lead Acid
Lithium Ion
Flow Battery
Others
Segmentation based on Installation
On grid
Off grid
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
