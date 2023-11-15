Solar Reflective Glass Market Size, Top Players, Revenue, Share, Future Trends, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global solar reflective glass market revenue was around US $5.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
A glass with a unique coating designed to reduce the amount of heat entering a building is known as solar reflective glass. It absorbs and reflects heat and also filters light for decreased rays. Utilizing solar reflective glass can decrease the requirement for blinds and air-conditioning. Also, an ordinary glass permits nearly 80% of visible light, ultraviolet radiation, and heat, to pass through without being reflected or absorbed. This marks soaring energy costs and discomfort for the occupants of the building. Reflective glass permits optimum natural daylight, thereby improving the well-being and health of occupants.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rise in demand for the global solar reflective glass market is led by a surge in the demand for house decoration. Solar reflective glasses are used in automobiles to lower the amount of heat entering a car.
A high cost associated with such glasses may perform as a significant restraining factor for the solar reflective glass market.
The increasing demand for cars across the globe has driven the growth in the demand for solar reflective glasses, which may create plenty of opportunities for the market.
Impact of COVID-19
The influence of COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the coated solar reflective glass market. Due to lockdowns across the globe as a way to control the widespread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction activities for both commercial and residential segments were cancelled or on hold. The maintenance of the pre-existing structures was also postponed. The supply chain has enhanced, showing a favorable movement of man, material, and money to fix the growth of the global solar reflective glass market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific is the quickest expanding segment during the forecast period, because of the intense demand for solar reflective glass from Asia-Pacific due to high population density may function as the main driving element for the solar reflective glass market. Also, Russia, India, and China are the prominent players in Asia in the glass industry, which, in turn, has raised the demand for solar reflective glass.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global solar reflective glass market are:
Heliotrope
Guardian Industries
PPG Industries
Asahi Glass
Ravenbrick LLC
e-Chromic
Saint-Gobain
Gentex
Polytron
Xinyi Auto
Chromogenic AB
NSG
Central Glass
Corning
Euroglas GmbH
Gentex Corporation
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global solar reflective glass market segmentation focuses on Type, Coating Method, Application, and Region
Segmentation based on Type
Reflective
Absorptive
Segmentation based on Coating Method
Soft Coated
Hard Coated
Segmentation based on Application
Automotive
Residential
Commercial
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
