Vertigo Treatment Market Size, Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global vertigo treatment market revenue was around US$ 1.35 in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031.

A person who experiences loss of balance is known as Vertigo. It is the feeling of spinning, even when people are not moving. Head injuries, vestibular neuronitis, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, and Meniere?s disease are the most common causes of vertigo. Also, due to intake of specific types of medications such as cisplatin. The symptoms of vertigo are vomiting, nausea, loss of balance, ringing in the ear which is called tinnitus, headaches, motion sickness, and difficulty in focusing.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increasing demand for global vertigo treatment in the market is due to rising vertigo conditions among adults as well as the rising geriatric population, aged population, growing awareness about inner ear problems and causes, and also availability of treatments for vertigo conditions.

The major factors like the low cost of medications and availability of OTC medications are also increasing the growth of the vertigo treatment market share.

According to the University of California San Francisco, 40% of the U.S. population faces vertigo at least once in their lifetime, and due to this, the growth of the global vertigo treatment market is being fueled by factors like an increase in peripheral vertigo cases.

The outcome of new therapies also drives the growth of the vertigo treatment market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affected nearly all industries. This also led to the lockdown and resulted in a notable drop in demand for vertigo treatment across several sectors, particularly the medical and healthcare sectors.

The major cause of the interruption encountered by patients while getting treatments for vertigo in clinics and hospitals was the risk of infection. Due to this, the growth of the global vertigo treatment market slowed down causing a negative impact on the value of the market in 2022 and beyond.

Regional Analysis

North America has dominated the highest market share in 2022, and is expected to hold its lead during the vertigo treatment market forecast period, due to the growing demand for antihistamines for vertigo treatments, also strong existence of key players, and the development and availability of treatments and well-established healthcare infrastructures.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest market share during the forecast period, due to rising awareness about vertigo conditions and its initiatives and causes carried by the government for the development of better healthcare.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global vertigo treatment market are:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Epic Pharma LLC

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Viatris (Mylan N.V.)

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The segmentation of the global vertigo treatment market focuses on Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Peripheral Vertigo

Central Vertigo

Segmentation based on Treatment

Anticholinergics

Antihistamines

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Prescription Type

o Prescription Drugs

o OTC Drugs

Online Providers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

