Vertigo Treatment Market Size, Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global vertigo treatment market revenue was around US$ 1.35 in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2031.
A person who experiences loss of balance is known as Vertigo. It is the feeling of spinning, even when people are not moving. Head injuries, vestibular neuronitis, benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, and Meniere?s disease are the most common causes of vertigo. Also, due to intake of specific types of medications such as cisplatin. The symptoms of vertigo are vomiting, nausea, loss of balance, ringing in the ear which is called tinnitus, headaches, motion sickness, and difficulty in focusing.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increasing demand for global vertigo treatment in the market is due to rising vertigo conditions among adults as well as the rising geriatric population, aged population, growing awareness about inner ear problems and causes, and also availability of treatments for vertigo conditions.
The major factors like the low cost of medications and availability of OTC medications are also increasing the growth of the vertigo treatment market share.
According to the University of California San Francisco, 40% of the U.S. population faces vertigo at least once in their lifetime, and due to this, the growth of the global vertigo treatment market is being fueled by factors like an increase in peripheral vertigo cases.
The outcome of new therapies also drives the growth of the vertigo treatment market.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affected nearly all industries. This also led to the lockdown and resulted in a notable drop in demand for vertigo treatment across several sectors, particularly the medical and healthcare sectors.
The major cause of the interruption encountered by patients while getting treatments for vertigo in clinics and hospitals was the risk of infection. Due to this, the growth of the global vertigo treatment market slowed down causing a negative impact on the value of the market in 2022 and beyond.
Regional Analysis
North America has dominated the highest market share in 2022, and is expected to hold its lead during the vertigo treatment market forecast period, due to the growing demand for antihistamines for vertigo treatments, also strong existence of key players, and the development and availability of treatments and well-established healthcare infrastructures.
Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest market share during the forecast period, due to rising awareness about vertigo conditions and its initiatives and causes carried by the government for the development of better healthcare.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global vertigo treatment market are:
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
AstraZeneca Plc.
Epic Pharma LLC
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Novartis Ag
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd.
Viatris (Mylan N.V.)
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The segmentation of the global vertigo treatment market focuses on Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Peripheral Vertigo
Central Vertigo
Segmentation based on Treatment
Anticholinergics
Antihistamines
Others
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
Prescription Type
o Prescription Drugs
o OTC Drugs
Online Providers
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
