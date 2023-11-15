Visual Analytics Market Size, 2023- Analysis, Share, Key Players, Growth Drivers, Trends 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global visual analytics market revenue was around US$ 7.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 28.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
The science of analytical reasoning which is supported by interactive visual interfaces is known as visual analytics. Also, it can be viewed as an integral approach incorporating visualization, data analysis, and human factors. Similarly, visualizing the data in charts, graphs, and maps allows users to identify patterns and also ensures the development of actionable understandings. These insights support organizations to make data-driven and better decisions.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Growing adoption of advancement visualization technology by industries and rising demand for analytical tools among industries are driving the growth of the visual analytics market.
Immediate growth in the variety and magnitude of business data is expanding the growth of the visual analytics market size.
The growth of the visual analytics market is hindered due to the high cost of installation and security concerns, lack of awareness, and, lack of skilled professionals.
The rise in the usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the opening of improved visual analytics is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the development of the visual analytics market during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The visual analytics industry witnessed a boost in new investments as well as a tremendous dependence on digital channels during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic offered a huge possibility for new entries into the market. The majority of people faced impulsive surges in demand for digital technology resources, which later led to the growth in the use of visual solutions.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the visual analytics market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, with the help of the emergence of new business models sector and technological advancements and also immediate upgrades in big data, business intelligence (BI), and other related technologies within the end users, which is positively influencing the growth of visual analytics market.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see influential growth during the forecast period, due to growth in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and also government initiatives and, smart technologies.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global visual analytics market are:
Alteryx, Inc.
DataDeck
Data Clarity
Geckoboard Software
IBM Corporation
Locii Solutions Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Nexidia Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Orbital Insight
Qlik
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Tableau Software Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc.
Ubiq
Other prominent players
Segmentation Outline
The global visual analytics market segmentation focuses on Offering, Enterprise Size, Deployment Model, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Offering
Solution
Service
o Professional Service
o Managed Service
Segmentation based on Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Segmentation based on Deployment Type
On-premise
Cloud
Segmentation based on Application
Supply Chain
Sales and Marketing
Finance
Human resources (HR)
Others
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Energy & Utilities
Transportation
Retail & E-commerce
IT & Telecom
Education
Media & Entertainment
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Singapore
o Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
Africa
