Visual Analytics Market Size, 2023- Analysis, Share, Key Players, Growth Drivers, Trends 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global visual analytics market revenue was around US$ 7.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 28.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The science of analytical reasoning which is supported by interactive visual interfaces is known as visual analytics. Also, it can be viewed as an integral approach incorporating visualization, data analysis, and human factors. Similarly, visualizing the data in charts, graphs, and maps allows users to identify patterns and also ensures the development of actionable understandings. These insights support organizations to make data-driven and better decisions.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing adoption of advancement visualization technology by industries and rising demand for analytical tools among industries are driving the growth of the visual analytics market.

Immediate growth in the variety and magnitude of business data is expanding the growth of the visual analytics market size.

The growth of the visual analytics market is hindered due to the high cost of installation and security concerns, lack of awareness, and, lack of skilled professionals.

The rise in the usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the opening of improved visual analytics is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the development of the visual analytics market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The visual analytics industry witnessed a boost in new investments as well as a tremendous dependence on digital channels during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic offered a huge possibility for new entries into the market. The majority of people faced impulsive surges in demand for digital technology resources, which later led to the growth in the use of visual solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the visual analytics market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, with the help of the emergence of new business models sector and technological advancements and also immediate upgrades in big data, business intelligence (BI), and other related technologies within the end users, which is positively influencing the growth of visual analytics market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see influential growth during the forecast period, due to growth in the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and also government initiatives and, smart technologies.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global visual analytics market are:

Alteryx, Inc.

DataDeck

Data Clarity

Geckoboard Software

IBM Corporation

Locii Solutions Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Nexidia Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Orbital Insight

Qlik

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Ubiq

Other prominent players

Segmentation Outline

The global visual analytics market segmentation focuses on Offering, Enterprise Size, Deployment Model, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Solution

Service

o Professional Service

o Managed Service

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation based on Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Application

Supply Chain

Sales and Marketing

Finance

Human resources (HR)

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

Africa

