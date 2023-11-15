User Provisioning Market Size, 2023 By Revenue, Growth, Demand, Global Analysis During The Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global user provisioning market revenue was around US$ 4.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 15 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
User provisioning is a process of making and managing access to IT system resources. It also helps organizations to manage information of users on an application securely, effectively, and reliably. This software also delivers a point of protection to control user access to various IT applications.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The user provisioning market is rising due to the increased adoption of cloud-based software. The increasing demand for advancement in workforce utilization is expected to lead to the growth of the market. Also, due to this the user provisioning market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period.
The rising adoption of cloud-based IAM and increasing happenings of identity thefts are raising the growth of the global user provisioning market.
Due to a lack of security expertise and high cost and shadow IT risk is hindering the growth of the user provisioning market.
The trending technology is expected to deliver profitable possibilities for the development of the user provisioning market during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly influenced the user provisioning market. It directed to multiple limitations and endless shutdowns of production across the globe. Many businesses and industries were stopped which caused the global economy and led to the economic downfall of many countries.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, the happenings of identity theft was still at its peak. Arising advancements in the market are delivering profitable possibilities for the growth of the market. Also, multiple enterprises are funding favorably in the user provisioning market.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the user provisioning market due to increasing crises related to the security of IT infrastructure and complicated data have boosted enterprises in the North America region to assume trustworthy user provisioning and authentication solutions.
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the fast digitization of economies, technological advancements, and government initiatives extending the expandable income among the middle-income population of the region.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global user provisioning market are:
ATOS
CA Technologies
Cyberark
Centrify Corporation
Dell Technologies
EmpowerID, Inc.
Hitachi
Happiest Minds
IDMWORKS, Kinetix
OneLogin, Inc.
IBM Corporation
JumpCloud
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SolorWinds LLC
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global user provisioning market segmentation focuses on Component, Business Function, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
Solution
Services
o Professional services
o Managed services
Segmentation based on Business Function
IT
Administration
HR
Marketing and Sales
Finance
Segmentation based on Deployment Model
On-Premises
Cloud
Segmentation based on Organisation Size
Large enterprises
SMEs
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Education
Government and Public Sector
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Singapore
o Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
