User Provisioning Market Size, 2023 By Revenue, Growth, Demand, Global Analysis During The Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global user provisioning market revenue was around US$ 4.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 15 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

User provisioning is a process of making and managing access to IT system resources. It also helps organizations to manage information of users on an application securely, effectively, and reliably. This software also delivers a point of protection to control user access to various IT applications.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The user provisioning market is rising due to the increased adoption of cloud-based software. The increasing demand for advancement in workforce utilization is expected to lead to the growth of the market. Also, due to this the user provisioning market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period.

The rising adoption of cloud-based IAM and increasing happenings of identity thefts are raising the growth of the global user provisioning market.

Due to a lack of security expertise and high cost and shadow IT risk is hindering the growth of the user provisioning market.

The trending technology is expected to deliver profitable possibilities for the development of the user provisioning market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly influenced the user provisioning market. It directed to multiple limitations and endless shutdowns of production across the globe. Many businesses and industries were stopped which caused the global economy and led to the economic downfall of many countries.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, the happenings of identity theft was still at its peak. Arising advancements in the market are delivering profitable possibilities for the growth of the market. Also, multiple enterprises are funding favorably in the user provisioning market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the user provisioning market due to increasing crises related to the security of IT infrastructure and complicated data have boosted enterprises in the North America region to assume trustworthy user provisioning and authentication solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the fast digitization of economies, technological advancements, and government initiatives extending the expandable income among the middle-income population of the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global user provisioning market are:

ATOS

CA Technologies

Cyberark

Centrify Corporation

Dell Technologies

EmpowerID, Inc.

Hitachi

Happiest Minds

IDMWORKS, Kinetix

OneLogin, Inc.

IBM Corporation

JumpCloud

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SolorWinds LLC

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global user provisioning market segmentation focuses on Component, Business Function, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Services

o Professional services

o Managed services

Segmentation based on Business Function

IT

Administration

HR

Marketing and Sales

Finance

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Organisation Size

Large enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Government and Public Sector

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

