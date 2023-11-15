Telecommunication Services Market Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis Research Report By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global telecommunication services market revenue was around
US$ 1,684.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,556.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Telecommunications services have confirmed their helpfulness for businesses as they promote effective communication with their customers and also support in establishing a healthy relationship with them. Telecommunications services are also advantageous for employees as they boost the easy transmission of data that also deliver flexibility and efficiency.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growth in the development of mobile data traffic, fiber deployment required for connectivity, and 5G network is expanding the telecommunication services market growth.
The government network radiation rules are the reason behind hindering the telecommunication services market growth.
The involvement of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to deliver profitable possibilities for the growth of the telecommunication services market during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has low effect on the growth of the telecommunication services market because the private and government sectors in rising countries are working together to speed up the expansion of 5G infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the telecommunication services market. North America has a high availability of key players working in the telecommunication services market. Due to this, the rising strategic routes to launch 5G technologies and equipment in this region lead to the growth in the telecommunication services market.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see notable growth during the forecast period because of developing economies like China and India and cloud-native countries like Japan.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global telecommunications services market are:
Alcatel Lucent Enterprise
AT&T Inc.
Bharti Airtel Limited
Cisco Systems Inc.
China Mobile Limited
Deutsche Telekom
International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)
Juniper Network
KT Corporation
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)
Nokia Corporation
Reliance
Softbank Corporation
TATA
Telefonica Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
Vodaphone Group
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global telecommunication service market focuses on Service Type, Transmission, End Users, and Region.
Segmentation based on Service Type
Mobile Data Services
Fixed Internet Access Services
Mobile Voice Services
Fixed Voice Services
Pay-TV Services
Mobile Messaging
Segmentation based on Transmission
Wireless
Wireline
Segmentation based on End Users
Consumer
Business
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and logistics
Public sector
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
