Telecommunication Services Market Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis Research Report By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global telecommunication services market revenue was around

US$ 1,684.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,556.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Telecommunications services have confirmed their helpfulness for businesses as they promote effective communication with their customers and also support in establishing a healthy relationship with them. Telecommunications services are also advantageous for employees as they boost the easy transmission of data that also deliver flexibility and efficiency.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in the development of mobile data traffic, fiber deployment required for connectivity, and 5G network is expanding the telecommunication services market growth.

The government network radiation rules are the reason behind hindering the telecommunication services market growth.

The involvement of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to deliver profitable possibilities for the growth of the telecommunication services market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has low effect on the growth of the telecommunication services market because the private and government sectors in rising countries are working together to speed up the expansion of 5G infrastructure in the wake of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the telecommunication services market. North America has a high availability of key players working in the telecommunication services market. Due to this, the rising strategic routes to launch 5G technologies and equipment in this region lead to the growth in the telecommunication services market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see notable growth during the forecast period because of developing economies like China and India and cloud-native countries like Japan.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global telecommunications services market are:

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

China Mobile Limited

Deutsche Telekom

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM)

Juniper Network

KT Corporation

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)

Nokia Corporation

Reliance

Softbank Corporation

TATA

Telefonica Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodaphone Group

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global telecommunication service market focuses on Service Type, Transmission, End Users, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Type

Mobile Data Services

Fixed Internet Access Services

Mobile Voice Services

Fixed Voice Services

Pay-TV Services

Mobile Messaging

Segmentation based on Transmission

Wireless

Wireline

Segmentation based on End Users

Consumer

Business

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and logistics

Public sector

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

