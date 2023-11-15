P&C Insurance Software Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global P&C insurance software market revenue was around US$ 12.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 28.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

P&C insurance software is used by brokers and insurance agents to sell, promote, and administer insurance policies. This insurance policy contains features like marketing automation, claims management, and underwriting management. Also, it delivers a full suite of digital insurance solutions and programs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in digital transformation among industries and increased penetration of the internet and mobile devices across the world are promoting the growth of the global P&C insurance software market.

The surge in demand for finance among businesses and individuals to insure property positively affects the growth of the P&C insurance software market.

The enforcement of strong rules by financial institutions and banks for delivering housing finance hinders the growth of the P&C insurance software market.

The increasing prices of real estate properties in developing countries and the acceleration of metropolitan cities across the globe are anticipated to show lucrative opportunities for the development of the P&C insurance software market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the P&C insurance market because of the constantly rising inflation rate across emerging economies like Japan, China, and India. This factor has resulted in insecurity of income, employment, and limitations in real estate across countries, which has led to a hasty decline in the growth of the P&C insurance software market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the P&C insurance software market and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of the rising adoption of digital lending platforms among the financial services and banking to enhance financial services, which is considered to be a crucial factor for the growth of the P&C insurance software market.

Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to notice substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness associated with the significant advantage of P&C insurance software like cloud storage, online self-service platforms, and automation to enhance efficiency and reduce the requirement for support and sales staff.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global P&C insurance software market are:

Agency Software Inc.

ClarionDoor

Duck Creek Technologies

Guidewire Software, Inc.

InsuredMine

PCMS Software

Pegasystems Inc.

Quick Silver Systems, Inc.

WTW

Zywave, Inc.

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global P&C insurance software market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Service

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Application

Claims

Underwriting

Operations

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

