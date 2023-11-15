Payment As A Service Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Share, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global payment as a service market was valued at US$ 9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 53.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Developers and platforms can simply and rapidly show payment options, like credit cards and ACH, to the user base of the platform because of payments as a service, which also allows for the creation of income from transaction fees. Also, payments as a service influence elegant, powerful APIs that developers can easily deploy, test, and go to market in a matter of days, rather than the many months typically needed to incorporate a payment solution.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growing smartphone penetration and incorporation of online payment services, growth in e-commerce sales, and an increasing reliance on cloud technologies, drive the growth of the payment-as-a-service market.
The global payment as a service market is in its developing phase and exhibits the potential for high growth due to the growth in demand for operational transparency and efficiency during transactions and the surge in the need for customized digitalized payment options globally.
The initiatives and support of the government regarding payment as a service market and the untapped potential of emerging economies are anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for the payment as a service market in the coming years.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of COVID-19 had a positive influence on the global payment as a service market as the market noticed notable growth in the past years. This is attributed to the fact that different fintech industries and banks were adopting digital payments to enhance loss caused by the pandemic situation to enhance their market share.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the payment as a service market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to a boost in technology adoption in the payment industry and the growth of online transactions has expanded the adoption of payment processing as a service in North America.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global payment as a service market are:
Aurus, Inc.
Alpha Fintech
ACI Worldwide
Apple Inc.
First Data (Fiserv, Inc.)
Google, LLC
Ingenico
Mastercard
Paysafe
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
Paystand
Pineapple payments (Fiserv, Inc.)
VeriFone, Inc.
Visa Inc.
Valitor
PayU
Obopay
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global payment as a service market segmentation focuses on Component, Payment Method, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
Platform
Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
Segmentation based on Payment Method
Cards
Credit Card
Debit Card
App/eWallet
Automated Clearing House (ACH)
Others
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
Healthcare
Retail and E-commerce
Media and Entertainment
Government and Utilities
Travel and Hospitality
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Others
Segmentation based Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
