Payment As A Service Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Key Players, Share, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global payment as a service market was valued at US$ 9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 53.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Developers and platforms can simply and rapidly show payment options, like credit cards and ACH, to the user base of the platform because of payments as a service, which also allows for the creation of income from transaction fees. Also, payments as a service influence elegant, powerful APIs that developers can easily deploy, test, and go to market in a matter of days, rather than the many months typically needed to incorporate a payment solution.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing smartphone penetration and incorporation of online payment services, growth in e-commerce sales, and an increasing reliance on cloud technologies, drive the growth of the payment-as-a-service market.

The global payment as a service market is in its developing phase and exhibits the potential for high growth due to the growth in demand for operational transparency and efficiency during transactions and the surge in the need for customized digitalized payment options globally.

The initiatives and support of the government regarding payment as a service market and the untapped potential of emerging economies are anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for the payment as a service market in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 had a positive influence on the global payment as a service market as the market noticed notable growth in the past years. This is attributed to the fact that different fintech industries and banks were adopting digital payments to enhance loss caused by the pandemic situation to enhance their market share.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the payment as a service market in terms of revenue. This is attributed to a boost in technology adoption in the payment industry and the growth of online transactions has expanded the adoption of payment processing as a service in North America.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global payment as a service market are:

Aurus, Inc.

Alpha Fintech

ACI Worldwide

Apple Inc.

First Data (Fiserv, Inc.)

Google, LLC

Ingenico

Mastercard

Paysafe

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Paystand

Pineapple payments (Fiserv, Inc.)

VeriFone, Inc.

Visa Inc.

Valitor

PayU

Obopay

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global payment as a service market segmentation focuses on Component, Payment Method, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Platform

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation based on Payment Method

Cards

Credit Card

Debit Card

App/eWallet

Automated Clearing House (ACH)

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Government and Utilities

Travel and Hospitality

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Others

Segmentation based Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

