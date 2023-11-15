Process Mining Software Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Overview, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global process mining software market revenue was around US$ 779 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 26 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Process mining solutions automatically monitor, discover, and deliver actionable insights on business procedures. They enable me to gain a deep understanding of procedures to quickly adapt to ever-changing business conditions. Also, they constantly optimize functions, implement resilience strategies, drive digital transformation, and meet automation targets.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in requirement to strengthen audit and subordination processes across organizations pushes the demand for process mining software.

The increasing adoption of cloud services and solutions, digital transformation initiatives, and development in awareness of business process understanding and analytics among organizations force the growth of the demand for the process mining software market.

Data security and privacy concerns hinder the growth of the process mining software market.

The integration of process mining software with evolved technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is anticipated to deliver notable growth possibilities for the process mining software industry during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The influence of COVID-19 has positively impacted the adoption of process mining software because of the adoption of rising technology like the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), simulation technology, big data, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions, analytics, and cloud-based technologies.

Also, process mining software is a great alternative, as industries move toward digitalization because it delivers agile efficiency by eliminating manual tasks and lessening the physical workload on workers, not only this, it also delivers real-time reporting features, which improve the growth of the process mining software market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the process mining software industry. Several factors such as an increase in digitalization and adoption of process mining software solutions by the various sectors such as manufacturing, BFSI, and governments led to the growth of the process mining software market in this region. Also, the existence of key players delivers abundant growth opportunities for market growth.

Leading Companies

The prominent leading companies profiled in the global process mining software are:

ABBYY

Celonis

Fluxion

Hyland Software

Minit

QPR

SAP Signavio

Software AG

UiPath Inc

FortressIQ

Kofax Inc

SkanAI

PAFnow

Orange

inventio

Exeura

Logpickr Inc.

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global process mining software segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Application, Industrial Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation based on Application

Strategic Sourcing

Contract Management

Category Management

Transactional Procurement

Supplier Management

Segmentation based on Industrial Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Logistics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

