Proposal Management Software Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth Statistics, Trends And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global proposal management software market was around US$ 2.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The users of proposal management software have the flexibility to customize their recommendations, which is useful for promoting a brand of an enterprise to future customers across the world. This software makes it easy for multiple users to cooperate on the same document. Also, using this software makes it easy for team members to collaborate on a single document while working in various countries or time zones. Software for managing proposals makes it straightforward for users to automate their hectic work and save money and time. Software functions as a personal assistant of the user.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Customization and integration with existing tools are the key to boosting the growth of the proposal management software market.

The rising cloud-based proposal solutions positively influence the growth of the proposal management software market.

Due to a lack of security and privacy, the growth of the proposal management solution market is hindered.

The adoption of effective and advanced proposal tools is anticipated to deliver lucrative opportunities for the development of the proposal management software market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak had a high influence on the growth of the proposal management software market, as a growing number of smartphone users, a surging e-commerce sector, and the growing adoption of connected devices delivered lucrative possibilities for the growth of the proposal management software market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the proposal management software market, due to the presence of a significant industrial base in the U.S., government initiatives to encourage innovation, and large purchasing power.

Also, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to notice substantial growth during the forecast period, because of developing economies like China and India and also cloud-native countries like Japan.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global proposal management software market are:

Aarav Software

Bidsketch

Better Proposals

Deltek, Inc.

GetAccept

Icertis

iQuoteXpress, Inc.

Ignition

Microsoft Corporation

Nusii

Proposify

PandaDoc

RFPIO

Sofon

Tilke

WeSuite

Zbizlink

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global proposal management software market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Science

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

