Real-Time Payments Market Size, Overview, Key Players, Latest Trends, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global real-time payments market revenue was around US$ 17.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 123 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Real-time payments is an inter-bank, fully electronic payment system in which irreversible funds are transferred from one bank account to another, and where validation back to the originator and receiver of the payment is available in one minute or less. Real-time payments are appealing to consumers and businesses because they are faster, more efficient, cheaper, and potentially lower-risk means of moving money compared to traditional techniques.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Payment device flexibility, reduced transaction time, real-time transaction processing, and the rise in convenience are some of the major advantages delivered by real-time payments, which push the growth of the real-time payment market.

Due massive adoption of real-time payments among merchants, and the growth in the usage of smartphones and faster connectivity, have allowed customers and retailers to achieve real-time payments through their smartphones, driving the growth of the real-time payment market.

The growing difficulties in the replacement process of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and data breaches restrict the growth of the real-time payment market.

The growth in initiatives and development toward digitalized payments is expected to deliver a potential growth opportunity for the real-time payment market.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the real-time payment market since the trend of contactless payment grew during the pandemic, which, resulted in a drop in check and cash payment procedures.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the real-time payment market and is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fast adoption of mobile wallets like Samsung Pay and Apple Pay that have contributed toward the growth of the real-time payments market in North America. Also, the rise in the trend of contactless payment during the pandemic boosted the adoption of real-time payment methods like QR codes and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global real-time payments market are:

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Cognizant, FIS Inc.

Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Finastra

Fiserv, Inc.

Mastercard, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mindgate Solutions Private Limited

Montran Corp.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

TCS

Temenos AG

Visa Inc.

Volante Technologies Inc.

Sila

Rapyd

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global real-time payments market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and e-commerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

