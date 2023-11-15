Restaurant Management Software Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global restaurant management software market revenue was around US$ 4.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 17.1 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
A restaurant management software is a system that handles payment processing, daily accounting, and order administration, and streamlines functions and advertising. A restaurant management system helps businesses streamline functions so they may concentrate on improving the reputation of the restaurant.
Modern restaurant management software contains data protection measures to keep sensitive company data, connects all the stakeholders in the performance of the restaurant, simplifies internal processes, and easily handles sales, inventory data management, and labor.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The restaurant management software market share is anticipated to see significant growth during the forecast period because of increased acceptance of quick service restaurant (QSR) services and the rising adoption of advanced restaurant service technologies.
The rise in the application of seamless payment gateway pushes the growth of the restaurant management software market.
Due lack of advanced all-in-one restaurant management software hinders the growth of the restaurant management software market.
Also, the lucrative possibility for the restaurant management software market is estimated to thrive due to the growing entry of subscription-based solutions proposed by new companies.
Impact of COVID-19
The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the growth of the restaurant management software market. Due rise in demand for restaurant-specific managing software and the adoption of quick service restaurant (QSR) service has especially pushed the demand for the restaurant management software market during the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the global restaurant management software market in terms of revenue due to the presence of prime players in this region. The increasing acceptance of quick service restaurant (QSR) services led to the growth of the restaurant management software industry in this region.
Also, growing awareness of the hybrid deployment model, smart point-of-sale (POS) systems, and improved billing & invoice management use case requests in North America are anticipated to push the restaurant management software market trends in this region.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global restaurant management software market are:
Clover Network, LLC
HotSchedules (Fourth Enterprises LLC.)
Jolt
NCR Corporation
OpenTable, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Personica (Fishbowl Inc.)
Revel Systems, Inc.
Square Capital, LLC (Block, Inc.)
TouchBistro
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global restaurant management software market segmentation focuses on Solution, Deployment Model, End Use Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Solution
Front End Solution
Accounting and Cash Flow Solution
Purchasing and Inventory Management
Table and Delivery Management
Employee Payroll and Scheduling
Others
Segmentation based on Deployment Model
Cloud
On-Premise
Segmentation based on End Use Vertical
Full-service Restaurant
Fine Dine
Casual Dine
Quick Service Restaurant
Institutional
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
