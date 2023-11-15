Restaurant Management Software Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global restaurant management software market revenue was around US$ 4.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 17.1 billion by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

A restaurant management software is a system that handles payment processing, daily accounting, and order administration, and streamlines functions and advertising. A restaurant management system helps businesses streamline functions so they may concentrate on improving the reputation of the restaurant.

Modern restaurant management software contains data protection measures to keep sensitive company data, connects all the stakeholders in the performance of the restaurant, simplifies internal processes, and easily handles sales, inventory data management, and labor.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The restaurant management software market share is anticipated to see significant growth during the forecast period because of increased acceptance of quick service restaurant (QSR) services and the rising adoption of advanced restaurant service technologies.

The rise in the application of seamless payment gateway pushes the growth of the restaurant management software market.

Due lack of advanced all-in-one restaurant management software hinders the growth of the restaurant management software market.

Also, the lucrative possibility for the restaurant management software market is estimated to thrive due to the growing entry of subscription-based solutions proposed by new companies.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the growth of the restaurant management software market. Due rise in demand for restaurant-specific managing software and the adoption of quick service restaurant (QSR) service has especially pushed the demand for the restaurant management software market during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global restaurant management software market in terms of revenue due to the presence of prime players in this region. The increasing acceptance of quick service restaurant (QSR) services led to the growth of the restaurant management software industry in this region.

Also, growing awareness of the hybrid deployment model, smart point-of-sale (POS) systems, and improved billing & invoice management use case requests in North America are anticipated to push the restaurant management software market trends in this region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global restaurant management software market are:

Clover Network, LLC

HotSchedules (Fourth Enterprises LLC.)

Jolt

NCR Corporation

OpenTable, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Personica (Fishbowl Inc.)

Revel Systems, Inc.

Square Capital, LLC (Block, Inc.)

TouchBistro

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global restaurant management software market segmentation focuses on Solution, Deployment Model, End Use Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Solution

Front End Solution

Accounting and Cash Flow Solution

Purchasing and Inventory Management

Table and Delivery Management

Employee Payroll and Scheduling

Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise

Segmentation based on End Use Vertical

Full-service Restaurant

Fine Dine

Casual Dine

Quick Service Restaurant

Institutional

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

