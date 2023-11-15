Server Operating System Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Share, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global server operating system market revenue was around US$ 17.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 45.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The server operating system is known as a cutting-edge version of an operating system with abilities and features required within an associated enterprise computing environment or client-server architecture. The system has an advanced-level mixture of software, hardware, and network configuration services with a central interface to blend security and other important administrative processes. Also, end-users are increasingly executing the operating system and server technologies to allow safer and faster resource sharing alongside saving money.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in spending of the business to create the concentrated data center infrastructure pushes the growing demand of the server operating system market.

The surge in adoption of the hybrid cloud environment along with growing rollouts of 5G networking technology boost the expansion of the server operating system market.

The lack of trained IT staff in data center facilities, the high server downtime, and the cost related to server operating systems limit the growth of the server operating system market.

The technological expansion and growing security requirements in IT infrastructure are expected to deliver remunerative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global server operating system market positively in the long run, due to the growth in consumer spending on networking technologies and the strong rise in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Many companies have included new strategies like business expansion and new product launches to help companies in their work culture of manufacturing and innovation on server operating systems in these critical times.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the server operating system market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period because of growing adoption and expansion of the latest and advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and machine learning (ML) is positively influencing the growth of server operating system industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to notice substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to advancing transformation initiatives across the IT and telecommunication sector associated with increasing investments in IT and data storage solutions is estimated to push the growth of the server operating system market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global server operating system market are:

Apple Inc.

Amazon Web Services

Canonical Ltd

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

SUSE, LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global server operating system market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Virtualization, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Type

Windows

Linux

UNIX

Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Segmentation based on Virtualization

Physical Server

Virtual Server

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

Healthcare

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

