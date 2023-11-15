Warehousing And Distribution Logistics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Top Industry Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global warehousing and distribution logistics market revenue was around US$ 12,944 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 25,788.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Warehousing is also known as a storage system that is used to store goods that can be distributed or sold later. Distribution logistics is known as a service, which includes the end-to-end movement of goods.

Distribution logistics and warehousing deals with transportation, storage, packaging, inventory management services, and stock control. It also helps in reducing the cost of supplying finished products to customers and improving and maintaining the level of provided service.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing demand for warehousing and distribution logistics in the e-commerce industry pushes the demand for return services for the transportation of goods and also helps in time-efficient delivery, which is driving the market growth.

Increased demand for international and domestic goods drives the growth of logistics, which is fueling the market growth. In addition to this, the purpose of digital freight forwarding is to give those goods to their final destination as fast as possible, while assisting in improving customer experiences.

Poor infrastructure, lack of control of manufacturers on logistics services, and higher costs are expected to restrict the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

To make a possibility for the warehousing and distribution logistics industry, rising demand for tech-driven logistics and warehousing services and also cost-cutting and adoption of a multi-modal system that helps in the time reduction is offering opportunities for the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted almost every extent of economic activity and individuals globally. The outbreak of the COVID-19 impacted the supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry. The B2B logistics industry suffered and came to a halt, meanwhile, B2C appeared during the pandemic and owing to the growth of e-commerce and online retail industry. Due to the social distancing and lockdown, it impacted the growth in demand for online retailing compared to offline retailing.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is dominating the warehousing and distribution logistics market in terms of revenue. Due to the increasing demand for warehousing and distribution logistics in the e-commerce industry, China also dominated the warehousing and distribution logistics market in 2022.

The thriving e-commerce industry in these economies is expected to push the growth of the market. Also, the rising adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is forcing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

