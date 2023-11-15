Solar Boat Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Leading Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global solar boat market revenue was around US$ 0.74 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Solar boat or solar electric boats are ocean vessels, which run with battery power and also has solar panels for charging the battery. Solar boats use solar energy to power the navigation systems, motors, and onboard electronic equipment of the boats. Solar panels placed on the boat harvest solar energy from the sun and move it to a charge controller, which contains the flow of electricity to rechargeable batteries like lithium-ion batteries. Also, solar boats have many benefits like less maintenance, less environmental impact, lower running costs, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The development of the global solar boat market is moving due to the introduction of strict emission regulations, and also, the rise in the marine tourism industry across the globe.

The growth of the solar boat market is hindered due to high purchase and less operational efficiency and maintenance costs of solar boats.

The help of the government to boost the adoption of solar and electric boats is anticipated to deliver growth possibilities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced delayed launches and expansion of solar and electric boats, and propulsion systems, the slowdown in the operation of key players, and also, a shortage of components.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disturbances in supply-chain also delayed production of electric and solar boats. The shipping industry is dependent on manufacturing, which was hindered and caused significant limitations. The shortage of components, owing to regulations linked with the import and export of goods has also resulted in delayed launch and manufacturing of solar and electric boats. A primary issue facing the boating and shipping sector is the loss of repair vessels, which leads to functional failure.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Europe dominated the global solar boat market. The essential elements contributing toward the solar boat market growth include the responsibility of the government toward declining emission levels, innovative battery systems, encouraging zero-emission power sources, and, high performance of longer-range batteries.

Also, manufacturers are concentrating on new battery technologies to provide high-performance and longer-range batteries for solar and electric boats. The growth in emission norms and limitations in maritime transportation has guided the development of the market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global solar boat market are:

ABB Ltd.

Aquawatt (Aquawatt Green Marine Technologies)

Boesch Motorboote AG

Corvus Energy

Duffy Electric Boat Company

ElectraCraft, Inc.

Greenline Yachts

Grove Boats SA

NavAlt Solar & Electric Boats Pvt. Ltd.

Quadrofoil d.o.o.

RAND Boats ApS

Soel Yachts B.V.

Torqeedo GmbH

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Other prominet key players

Segmentation Outline

The global solar boat market segmentation focuses on Battery Type, Solar Panel Type, Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Battery Type

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Segmentation based on Solar Panel Type

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Segmentation based on Application

Passenger Boats

Cargo Boats

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

