Thermal Paper Market Size, Report Outlook, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global thermal paper market revenue was around US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Thermal paper is known as a special paper that has a hidden chemical coating on its surface. The heat from the print head triggers the chemical coating on the paper as it passes via a thermal printer, creating a high-definition image. In difference to ordinary paper, utilizes heat to create a chemical reaction within the paper itself. As an outcome, it is easier to use than other papers because it does not need a toner or ribbon. The coating of the thermal paper which turns black when heated, lets thermal energy be transferred straight to the paper to form an image.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in demand for thermal papers at the point of sale is especially pushing the demand for the thermal paper market.

Enhanced government policies and expanded domestic consumption of food, beverage, and pharmaceutical products in the South Asian region are anticipated to make a promising business environment for thermal paper market growth.

Inconsistent raw materials and prices of the development of paperless transactions are hampering the thermal paper market growth.

The rising demand from the packaging and printing industry will deliver a lucrative possibility for the thermal paper market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the global thermal paper market positively because the demand for tags and labels for test samples and medical supplies increased. Throughout the pandemic, the quantity of laboratory test samples, grew, which in turn boosted the demand for labeling. These traits were considered to be the factors pushing the growth of the thermal paper market during COVID-19 and the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global thermal paper market due to the development of retail chains in the region which led to the growing consumer liking for easily available consumer goods.

Also, the rising industrial activities in the region have guided to the growth of product demand in labeling applications. The growing market of FMCG goods in expanding economies guided in the production capabilities for these goods which has led to an expansion in the number of transactions at retail stores.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global thermal paper market are:

Appvion

Domtar Corporation

Hansol Paper Co. Ltd.

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co. Ltd.

Jujo Thermal Ltd

Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc

Koehler Paper

Lecta

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc

Oji Holdings Corporation

Panda Paper Roll

Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl

Thermal Solutions International Inc.

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global thermal paper market segmentation focuses on Application, Printing Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Point of Sale

Tags and Label

Lottery and Gaming

Ticketing

Others

Segmentation based on Printing Technology

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

