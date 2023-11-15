Polypropylene Compounds Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global polypropylene compounds market revenue was around US$ 17.2 billion in 2022, and the polypropylene compounds industry is estimated to reach US$ 29.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Polypropylene compounds (PP) are also known as polypropene, which is a thermoplastic polymer utilized in different applications. It is the second-most widely produced and frequently utilized in labeling and packaging. Polypropylene compound is rigid, tough, and crystalline thermoplastic. It is created from propene monomer.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increased manufacturing activities and rising automotive industries are all contributing to the development of the polypropylene compounds market.

The growth of polypropylene compounds for automotive applications has been supported by the enhanced performance of polypropylene resins-which act as the base of polypropylene compounds and improvements in compound technology.

Polypropylene compounds are used in exterior automotive applications because of their low thermal expansion, good scratch resistance, and high stiffness incorporated with high impact resistance even at low temperatures predicted to maintain high development of the polypropylene compounds market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had influenced the chemical industry supply chain to a major extent and also affected raw material procurement and these factors affected the growth of the polypropylene compound market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the polypropylene compound market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to consolidate its position during the forecast period. This is because of the high demand for polypropylene compounds from the electronics and electrical, automotive industries, particularly in emerging countries like Japan, India, and China.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global polypropylene compound market are:

BASF SE

LG Chem

Clariant AG

Solvay S.A.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SIBUR

Ineos Group

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Avient Corporation

Amcor plc

Borealis AG

Repsol

RTP Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hitemp Polymers Pvt. Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

LyondellBasell

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global polypropylene compound market segmentation focuses on End Use Industry, Product Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on End Use Industry

Automotive

Application

Interior

Exterior

Under the Hood Components

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Textiles

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Glass Reinforced

Others

Mineral Filled

Compounded TPO/TPV

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

