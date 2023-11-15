Needle Coke Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth, Share, Leading Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global needle coke market revenue was around US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Needle coke is a specialty grade of pet coke, considered for its crystalline form, which makes it appropriate for the production of electrodes. It is commonly made in a specialized coker using low-sulfur FCC slurry as feedstock. There are different types of needle coke, including petroleum-based and coal-based.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18058

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Due to the wide applications of needle coke in different industries like lithium-ion batteries, graphite electrodes, rubber compounds, special carbon material, and many more, expected to note the high growth of the global needle coke market.

The growing demand for graphite electrodes to power electric arc furnaces for steel-making industries of needle coke, supported by various national industrial policies, is likely to push the growth of the needle coke market during the forecast period.

Also, the surge in preference toward hybrid electric vehicles is pushing the growth of the needle coke market during the forecast period.

The high production cost of needle coke is expected to restrict the development of the needle coke market.

The growth in technological improvement is anticipated to show ample growth possibilities for the needle coke market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on the supply of graphite electrodes and the export and import of needle coke. However, the pandemic associated with the high volatility of crude oil prices has slowed down the many refinery projects all over the world, which led to the growth in the demand for electric vehicles.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the needle coke market in terms of revenue. There is a rising demand for high-quality needle coke in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes in this region. Needle coke is also utilized in the creation of nuclear graphite, which is used in nuclear furnaces.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global needle coke market are:

Asbury Carbons Inc.

Baosteel Group

Essar Oil Ltd

GrafTech International Ltd

HEG Limited

Indian Oil Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mott Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

Petroleum Coke Industry

Phillips 66

Reliance Industries

Shell Global

Sumitomo Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global needle coke market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Petroleum Based

Coal Based

Segmentation based on Application

Graphite Electrodes

Lithium-ion Battery

Special Carbon Material

Rubber Compounds

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Reasons to buy this report -

Analyze market outlook with recent trends and SWOT analysis.

Dynamic market scenario along with market growth opportunities for the coming years.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Regional and national analyzes integrating supply and demand forces that are influencing market growth.

Market value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive scenario involving the market share of the main players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by the players in recent years.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443508294/2796/2023-11-15T09:20:14