Needle Coke Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth, Share, Leading Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global needle coke market revenue was around US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Needle coke is a specialty grade of pet coke, considered for its crystalline form, which makes it appropriate for the production of electrodes. It is commonly made in a specialized coker using low-sulfur FCC slurry as feedstock. There are different types of needle coke, including petroleum-based and coal-based.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Due to the wide applications of needle coke in different industries like lithium-ion batteries, graphite electrodes, rubber compounds, special carbon material, and many more, expected to note the high growth of the global needle coke market.
The growing demand for graphite electrodes to power electric arc furnaces for steel-making industries of needle coke, supported by various national industrial policies, is likely to push the growth of the needle coke market during the forecast period.
Also, the surge in preference toward hybrid electric vehicles is pushing the growth of the needle coke market during the forecast period.
The high production cost of needle coke is expected to restrict the development of the needle coke market.
The growth in technological improvement is anticipated to show ample growth possibilities for the needle coke market.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on the supply of graphite electrodes and the export and import of needle coke. However, the pandemic associated with the high volatility of crude oil prices has slowed down the many refinery projects all over the world, which led to the growth in the demand for electric vehicles.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the needle coke market in terms of revenue. There is a rising demand for high-quality needle coke in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes in this region. Needle coke is also utilized in the creation of nuclear graphite, which is used in nuclear furnaces.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global needle coke market are:
Asbury Carbons Inc.
Baosteel Group
Essar Oil Ltd
GrafTech International Ltd
HEG Limited
Indian Oil Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Mott Corporation
Nippon Steel Corporation
Petroleum Coke Industry
Phillips 66
Reliance Industries
Shell Global
Sumitomo Corporation
Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global needle coke market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Petroleum Based
Coal Based
Segmentation based on Application
Graphite Electrodes
Lithium-ion Battery
Special Carbon Material
Rubber Compounds
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
