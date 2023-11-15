Native Collagen Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global native collagen market revenue was around US$ 324.1 million in 2022 and the native collagen industry is estimated to reach US$ 555.1 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Native collagen is extracted from the cartilages and bones of bovine, marine species, poultry, and porcine. It is insoluble and is distinguished by less chance of direct consumption also inclusion in beverage and food products. This unprocessed and raw form of collagen locates applications in joint and bone reconstruction, tissue generation, wound healing, and the formulation of topical cosmetic products.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in the demand for collagen in elderly people will propel the growth of the native collagen market.

Investment and innovations of the market players to extract native collagen from plants will play a major role in the expansion of the native collagen market.

The growth in sport activities across the world and the rise in demand for fast food across the world has caused the growth of the native collagen market.

The immediate growth in the beverage and food industry across the world has a positive influence on the native collagen market.

The rise in awareness about the benefits of consuming native collagen by elderly people regarding muscle healing and pain will propel the demand for the native collagen market.

The advancement in the application of native collagen in cosmetics and healthcare to slow aging will deliver abundant possibilities for the development of the global native collagen market in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the native collagen market. This market has experienced lower-than-anticipated demand across all regions corresponding to pre-pandemic levels, due to the shutdown of different agricultural activities and food processing industries from where feedstock is utilized as raw material for production.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global native collagen market. Canada and the U.S. are the major players in this region. The growing usage of collagen in food industries, Nutri-cosmetics, increasing interest in protein consumption, advancing application in healthcare, and growing usage of collagen-based biomaterials are the major factors pushing the growth of the native collagen market in this region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global native collagen market are:

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

Beyond Biopharma Co., Ltd.

Bioiberica S.A.U.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cosmo Bio

Creative Enzymes

RayBiotech, Inc.

REPROCELL Inc.

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Symatese

TSI Group Ltd.

Vetoquinol S.A

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global native collagen market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Source

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

End Use

Bone and Joint Reconstruction

Wound Dressing

Tissue Regeneration

Others

Cosmetics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

