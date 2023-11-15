Plant-Based Baby Care Products Market Size, Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global plant-based baby care products market revenue was around US$ 27.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 80.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The plant-based baby care products are skin nourishment product for babies with the benefit of herbal and natural ingredients, these baby care product comes with a different range of items like herbal shampoo, organic lotion, nourishing oil, and herbal hair oil.
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18060
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rising disposable income of people and developing economies is considered to be one of the key factors of development in the plant-based baby care products market.
The growing popularity of plant-based products for infants with the benefit of no toxic side effects is possibly to fuel the growth of the plant-based baby care products market during the forecast period.
The growth of people looking forward to herbal or plant-based baby care products for babys skin nourishment with the benefit of no side effects and harmful chemicals is the key trend to lead the influential growth of plant-based baby care products market share during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown led to the disruption of the supply chain from the manufacturing facility to the retail stores and resulted in an inconsistent influence on the growth of the plant-based baby care products market. There has been an immense market demand for plant-based baby care products, showing the closure of supermarkets and other specialty stores that were incapable of meeting this requirement.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, Europe dominated the plant-based baby care products market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its share during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for baby care products, significantly organic baby care and plant-based products, and increased awareness of the importance of baby care resulted in the growth of the plant-based baby care products market in Europe.
Leading Companies
The leading companies profiled in the global plant-based baby care products market are:
Chicco
Green People
Gaia Skin Natural
Nuby
HiPP GmbH & Co
Vertrieb KG
Biotropic Cosmetic
Krauter Healthcare Ltd
Baby Mantra
Made4baby
Himalaya Herbals
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global plant-based baby care products market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Skin Care
Hair Care
Food and Beverage
Others
Segmentation based on Age
Newborn
Infant
Toddler
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Hypermarket and Supermarket
Pharmacy and Drugstores
Online Sales Channel
Specialty Store
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Reasons to buy this report -
Analyze market outlook with recent trends and SWOT analysis.
Dynamic market scenario along with market growth opportunities for the coming years.
Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Regional and national analyzes integrating supply and demand forces that are influencing market growth.
Market value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive scenario involving the market share of the main players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by the players in recent years.
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
COMTEX_443508299/2796/2023-11-15T09:20:34
MENAFN15112023007451016085ID1107430392
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.