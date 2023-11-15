Plant-Based Baby Care Products Market Size, Latest Trends, Top Players, Revenue, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global plant-based baby care products market revenue was around US$ 27.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 80.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The plant-based baby care products are skin nourishment product for babies with the benefit of herbal and natural ingredients, these baby care product comes with a different range of items like herbal shampoo, organic lotion, nourishing oil, and herbal hair oil.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising disposable income of people and developing economies is considered to be one of the key factors of development in the plant-based baby care products market.

The growing popularity of plant-based products for infants with the benefit of no toxic side effects is possibly to fuel the growth of the plant-based baby care products market during the forecast period.

The growth of people looking forward to herbal or plant-based baby care products for babys skin nourishment with the benefit of no side effects and harmful chemicals is the key trend to lead the influential growth of plant-based baby care products market share during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and the global lockdown led to the disruption of the supply chain from the manufacturing facility to the retail stores and resulted in an inconsistent influence on the growth of the plant-based baby care products market. There has been an immense market demand for plant-based baby care products, showing the closure of supermarkets and other specialty stores that were incapable of meeting this requirement.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Europe dominated the plant-based baby care products market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its share during the forecast period. The growth in the demand for baby care products, significantly organic baby care and plant-based products, and increased awareness of the importance of baby care resulted in the growth of the plant-based baby care products market in Europe.

Leading Companies

The leading companies profiled in the global plant-based baby care products market are:

Chicco

Green People

Gaia Skin Natural

Nuby

HiPP GmbH & Co

Vertrieb KG

Biotropic Cosmetic

Krauter Healthcare Ltd

Baby Mantra

Made4baby

Himalaya Herbals

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global plant-based baby care products market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Age, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Skin Care

Hair Care

Food and Beverage

Others

Segmentation based on Age

Newborn

Infant

Toddler

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Pharmacy and Drugstores

Online Sales Channel

Specialty Store

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

