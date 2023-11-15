Plant-Based Meat Market Size, Outlook, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global plant-based meat market revenue was around US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 33.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The plant-based meat products are becoming incredibly popular as they are a possible option for animal-based meat products. The plant-based meat decreases the dependence on animal-based meat products and delivers numerous health benefits.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The plant-based meat market is accumulating huge popularity because of the increasing trend towards veganism and increasing concerns over animal welfare.

The high sodium content of plant-based meat can be dangerous to people suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and other health disorders. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the plant-based meat market in the upcoming years.

The rising health concerns over diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases due to the high-fat content of animal-based meat products are expected to expand the demand for the plant-based meat market in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced different industries and because of this, the beverage and food sector has experienced positive growth. This, in turn, pushed the demand for plant-based meat products globally and this is because plant-based meat products are widely consumed by health-conscious and vegan people.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global plant-based meat market in terms of revenue. This growth is major because of the rising popularity of plant-based meat in the U.S. due to health, environmental, and ethical reasons.

Also, the Europe region is expected to stay as the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global plant-based meat market are:

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Conagra Brands, Inc.)

Amy?s Kitchen, Inc.

Atlantic Natural Foods, Inc.

Lightlife Foods, Inc.

Schouten Europe B.V.

Sweet Earth, Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hain Celestial

Beyond Meat

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

Monde Nissin

Kellogg?s Company

Fry Family Food

Other Prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global plant-based meat market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

Others

Segmentation based on Source

Soy

Pea

Wheat

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

