Plant-Based Meat Market Size, Outlook, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global plant-based meat market revenue was around US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 33.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The plant-based meat products are becoming incredibly popular as they are a possible option for animal-based meat products. The plant-based meat decreases the dependence on animal-based meat products and delivers numerous health benefits.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The plant-based meat market is accumulating huge popularity because of the increasing trend towards veganism and increasing concerns over animal welfare.
The high sodium content of plant-based meat can be dangerous to people suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and other health disorders. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the plant-based meat market in the upcoming years.
The rising health concerns over diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases due to the high-fat content of animal-based meat products are expected to expand the demand for the plant-based meat market in the upcoming years.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced different industries and because of this, the beverage and food sector has experienced positive growth. This, in turn, pushed the demand for plant-based meat products globally and this is because plant-based meat products are widely consumed by health-conscious and vegan people.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the global plant-based meat market in terms of revenue. This growth is major because of the rising popularity of plant-based meat in the U.S. due to health, environmental, and ethical reasons.
Also, the Europe region is expected to stay as the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global plant-based meat market are:
Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Conagra Brands, Inc.)
Amy?s Kitchen, Inc.
Atlantic Natural Foods, Inc.
Lightlife Foods, Inc.
Schouten Europe B.V.
Sweet Earth, Inc.
Impossible Foods Inc.
The Kraft Heinz Company
Hain Celestial
Beyond Meat
Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC
Monde Nissin
Kellogg?s Company
Fry Family Food
Other Prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global plant-based meat market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Tofu
Tempeh
Seitan
Others
Segmentation based on Source
Soy
Pea
Wheat
Others
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Indirect
Direct
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
