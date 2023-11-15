Royal Jelly Market Size, Demand, Key Player, Share, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global royal jelly market revenue was around US$ 1.45 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Royal jelly is a white, homogeneous paste-like material made up mostly of protein, lipids, water, and crucial minerals. It is high in free amino acids like lysine, glycine, and glutamic acid. Royal jelly includes lipids like beeswax, phenols, fatty acids, phospholipids, and corticosteroids.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising consumer awareness regarding fitness and health is estimated to drive the growth of the global royal jelly market.

The royal jelly is used to treat asthma, infertility, diabetes, skin diseases, fever, liver issues, and menopausal symptoms. These advantages, along with its usefulness in cosmetics, are anticipated to cause expansion of the global royal jelly market.

The royal jelly has several benefits in cosmetics, including skin lightening and toning, treating skin irritation, stimulating hair growth, and allergies which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global royal jelly market.

Due to the hassle-free availability, ease of collection, and rising popularity of royal jelly, which has a wide range of uses, the healthcare industry firms have significant space for development in the royal jelly market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has disrupted the apiculture market across the world. Also, the impact of the pandemic on the economy and society has been noticed as a result of global lockdowns. Airline suspensions, limitations on travel, and most importantly, a downshift in the economy have impacted the business of royal jelly manufacturers across the world.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the royal jelly market in terms of revenue. Owing to the higher percentage of the preference of the population to utilize royal jelly products in the Asia-Pacific countries. Due to its health benefits as well as the availability of products in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global royal jelly market are:

Durhams Bee Farm

Glory Bee

Jiangshan Bee Enterprise

Nestle S.A.

Now Health Group, Inc.

Nu-Health Products

Shamee Bee Farm Source Naturals, Inc

Y.S. Organic Bee Farms

Yamada Bee Farm, Inc

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global royal jelly market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Form, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Fresh Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly Extract

Segmentation based on Application

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Others

Segmentation based on Form

Liquid

Capsule

Gel

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

