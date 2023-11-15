Royal Jelly Market Size, Demand, Key Player, Share, Revenue And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global royal jelly market revenue was around US$ 1.45 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Royal jelly is a white, homogeneous paste-like material made up mostly of protein, lipids, water, and crucial minerals. It is high in free amino acids like lysine, glycine, and glutamic acid. Royal jelly includes lipids like beeswax, phenols, fatty acids, phospholipids, and corticosteroids.
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18062
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rising consumer awareness regarding fitness and health is estimated to drive the growth of the global royal jelly market.
The royal jelly is used to treat asthma, infertility, diabetes, skin diseases, fever, liver issues, and menopausal symptoms. These advantages, along with its usefulness in cosmetics, are anticipated to cause expansion of the global royal jelly market.
The royal jelly has several benefits in cosmetics, including skin lightening and toning, treating skin irritation, stimulating hair growth, and allergies which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global royal jelly market.
Due to the hassle-free availability, ease of collection, and rising popularity of royal jelly, which has a wide range of uses, the healthcare industry firms have significant space for development in the royal jelly market.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has disrupted the apiculture market across the world. Also, the impact of the pandemic on the economy and society has been noticed as a result of global lockdowns. Airline suspensions, limitations on travel, and most importantly, a downshift in the economy have impacted the business of royal jelly manufacturers across the world.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the royal jelly market in terms of revenue. Owing to the higher percentage of the preference of the population to utilize royal jelly products in the Asia-Pacific countries. Due to its health benefits as well as the availability of products in the Asia-Pacific region.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global royal jelly market are:
Durhams Bee Farm
Glory Bee
Jiangshan Bee Enterprise
Nestle S.A.
Now Health Group, Inc.
Nu-Health Products
Shamee Bee Farm Source Naturals, Inc
Y.S. Organic Bee Farms
Yamada Bee Farm, Inc
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global royal jelly market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Form, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Fresh Royal Jelly
Royal Jelly Extract
Segmentation based on Application
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Dietary Supplements
Cosmetics
Others
Segmentation based on Form
Liquid
Capsule
Gel
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Reasons to buy this report -
Analyze market outlook with recent trends and SWOT analysis.
Dynamic market scenario along with market growth opportunities for the coming years.
Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Regional and national analyzes integrating supply and demand forces that are influencing market growth.
Market value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive scenario involving the market share of the main players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by the players in recent years.
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
COMTEX_443508309/2796/2023-11-15T09:20:55
MENAFN15112023007451016085ID1107430390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.