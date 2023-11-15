Phenolic Insulation Market Size, Outlook, Share, Top Players, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global phenolic insulation market revenue was around US$ 0.95 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031
Phenolic insulation is a plastic foam that forms an insulating core between two flexible tissue-faced layers in the production of phenolic insulation. It has a high proportion of closed cells and a fine cell structure. To create rigid phenolic insulation, high solids and phenolic resin are blended with a surface-acting agent.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growing demand for infrastructure development in the commercial and residential sectors is the primary factor driving the growth of the phenolic insulation market.
The high price of insulation may hamper the growth of the phenolic insulation market.
The rebound in residential construction will boost the development of the construction industry, which is expected to have a positive effect on the growth rate of the phenolic insulation market.
The rapid urbanization rate and the rising population growth in emerging regions have accelerated construction and building activities globally, which is a key factor propelling the growth of the phenolic insulation market during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the phenolic insulation market because of the lowered demand from the construction industry as many projects were delayed due to the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the phenolic insulation market in terms of revenue because of the increased requirement for HVAC systems, industrial and construction, and building industries.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global phenolic insulation market are:
Armacell
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF SE
Beijing Coowor Network Technology Co., Ltd.
Covestro AG
Dow Inc
Guibao
Huntsman Corporation
Johns Manville
Kingspan Group
LX Hausys
Owens Corning
Saint-Gobain
Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd.
SQ Group
Jinan Shengquan Group
Unilin(Xtratherm)
Lapolla Industries, Inc.
Recticel Group
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global phenolic insulation market segmentation focuses on Application, End-Use Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Duct
Pipe
Wall
Roof
Floor
Others
Segmentation based on End-Use Industry
HVAC system
Industrial
Building and construction
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
