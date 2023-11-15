Piezoelectric Materials Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global piezoelectric materials market revenue was around US$ 1.48 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Piezoelectric materials are materials like barium titanate, quartz, lithium niobate, and others that have the potential to transform mechanical effects into electrical signals or vice versa. They are used to power a wide range of devices like video cameras, smartphones, knitting and braille machinery, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in spending on building advanced submarines has surged the possible application of composite piezoelectric materials utilized for describing and measuring targets in water. This factor is projected to boost the growth of the piezoelectric materials market.

The ineffectiveness of piezoelectric materials while distinguishing between vibrations and noise and also, delivering wrong results during monitoring activities is anticipated to hinder the growth of the piezoelectric materials market during the forecast period.

The growth in acceptance of piezoelectric materials for creating piezoelectric energy harvests that are utilized for generating power levels from nanowatts to microwatts in different aircraft and fighter jets may improve the need for piezoelectric materials that may create lucrative possibilities for the piezoelectric materials market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the piezoelectric materials market because of its dependence on consumer goods, automotive, building & construction, and other end-use sectors.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific dominated the piezoelectric materials market because of the developments in healthcare, automotive, and other sectors that have improved the performance of the piezoelectric materials market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global piezoelectric materials market are:

Arkema S.A.

CeramTec GmbH

Johnson Matthey

PI Ceramic GmbH

Piezo Kinetics, Inc

Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

Solvay

Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

TDK Electronics AG

TRS Technologies, Inc.

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global piezoelectric materials market segmentation focuses on Application, Material Type, End-use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Actuators

Sensors

Motors

Acoustic Devices

SONAR

Others

Segmentation based on Material Type

Composite

Ceramic

Polymeric

Segmentation based on End-use

Information Technology

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Others

Automotive

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

