Piezoelectric Materials Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global piezoelectric materials market revenue was around US$ 1.48 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Piezoelectric materials are materials like barium titanate, quartz, lithium niobate, and others that have the potential to transform mechanical effects into electrical signals or vice versa. They are used to power a wide range of devices like video cameras, smartphones, knitting and braille machinery, and others.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rise in spending on building advanced submarines has surged the possible application of composite piezoelectric materials utilized for describing and measuring targets in water. This factor is projected to boost the growth of the piezoelectric materials market.
The ineffectiveness of piezoelectric materials while distinguishing between vibrations and noise and also, delivering wrong results during monitoring activities is anticipated to hinder the growth of the piezoelectric materials market during the forecast period.
The growth in acceptance of piezoelectric materials for creating piezoelectric energy harvests that are utilized for generating power levels from nanowatts to microwatts in different aircraft and fighter jets may improve the need for piezoelectric materials that may create lucrative possibilities for the piezoelectric materials market.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the piezoelectric materials market because of its dependence on consumer goods, automotive, building & construction, and other end-use sectors.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, the Asia-Pacific dominated the piezoelectric materials market because of the developments in healthcare, automotive, and other sectors that have improved the performance of the piezoelectric materials market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global piezoelectric materials market are:
Arkema S.A.
CeramTec GmbH
Johnson Matthey
PI Ceramic GmbH
Piezo Kinetics, Inc
Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH
Solvay
Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.
TDK Electronics AG
TRS Technologies, Inc.
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global piezoelectric materials market segmentation focuses on Application, Material Type, End-use, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Actuators
Sensors
Motors
Acoustic Devices
SONAR
Others
Segmentation based on Material Type
Composite
Ceramic
Polymeric
Segmentation based on End-use
Information Technology
Healthcare
Consumer Goods
Others
Automotive
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
