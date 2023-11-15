Shrink Film Market Size, Outlook, Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global shrink film market revenue was around US$ 4.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 8.0 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Shrink film is a universal polymer material that is used for the packaging of finished goods. Heat is applied to the film, either a conveyor heat tunnel or an electric or gas heat gun which catalyzes the film to shrink tightly around the item placed within. Most of the raw materials used to produce shrink films are mostly fossil fuels or petroleum byproducts.
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18037
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growing consumption of fast food and beverage in developed and growing countries across the globe have a substantial effect on the shrink film market.
The rising government rules and regulations towards plastic packaging can restrict the growth of the shrink film market.
The growth in the demand for fresh food products like seafood, meat, and others via e-commerce will deliver great opportunities for the development of the global shrink film market during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the shrink film market, but it affected positively the ready-to-eat food segment due to the government rules and consumer concerns about having outside food. The pandemic has pushed consumers to concentrate on hygiene and safety, which has made packaged food a preferable choice over food cooked in restaurants. The lockdown limitations harshly affected the sales of the food service industry, which led to a decline in sales of packaging materials like shrink films.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global shrink film market. This region is a hub for manufacturing plastic-related products, particularly in countries like Japan, China, and India. Due to low regulation and low labor over the production of this kind of products which are harmful to the environment.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global shrink film market are:
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
Sealed Air Corporation
SYFAN USA
Clysar
Bollore Group
Kureha Corporation
Winpak Ltd.
Flexopack S.A.
Coveris Holdings S.A.
PREMIUMPACK GmbH
Schur Flexibles Group
Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P.
Buergofol GmbH
Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd.
Crawford Packaging
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global shrink film market segmentation focuses on Packaging Application, End Use, Material Type, Thickness, and Region.
Segmentation based on Packaging Application
Wraps
Bags
Labels
Segmentation based on End Use
Food
Meat, Poultry and Seafood
Snacks
Bakery and Confectionary
Others
Beverages
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Electronics and Electricals
Others
Segmentation based on Material
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyolefin (POF)
Polyethylene (PE)
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
Segmentation based on Thickness
Less than 50 microns
50-100 micron
100-150 micron
Above 150 micron
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Reasons to buy this report -
Analyze market outlook with recent trends and SWOT analysis.
Dynamic market scenario along with market growth opportunities for the coming years.
Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Regional and national analyzes integrating supply and demand forces that are influencing market growth.
Market value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive scenario involving the market share of the main players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by the players in recent years.
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
COMTEX_443508320/2796/2023-11-15T09:21:25
MENAFN15112023007451016085ID1107430387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.