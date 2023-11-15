Silicone Structural Glazing Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global silicone structural glazing market revenue was around US$ 41.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 81.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Silicone structural glazing is defined as a kind of curtain wall technique that utilizes silicone sealant to maintain the glass and other front panels to the underlying framing structure.

Structural glaze delivers a highly aesthetic appeal to the building along with different operational advantages. It functions better than a masonry wall in stopping the building from rain and wind. Its care is cost-effective and easy. Also, it causes the least use of metal components, therefore, becoming excellent for environments with high humidity. Silicone structural glazing is also capable of accommodating comprehensive dynamic forces acting on the structural glaze like wind loads, the dead load of curtain wall, high-temperature variations, and other stress and shear forces on the building.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18040

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising global population and fast urbanization push the growth of the building construction sector which leads to the demand in the silicone structural glazing market.

Silicone structural glazing exceeds mechanically affixed glazing systems in terms of functionality and appearance. This is considered to be one of the main aspects causing the demand for silicone structural glazing over other fa?ade alternatives, which is driving the market growth.

The commercial building sector is intensely anticipated to notice growth in the coming years. This is attributable to a boost in the urban population and the growth in the service sector job chances. Such factors are expected to deliver lucrative possibilities for the growth of the silicone structural glazing market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic halted the production of many components of silicone structural glazing because of the lockdown. The economic downshift originally resulted in decreased spending on different non-residential buildings and residential construction projects. Also, due to the introduction of diverse vaccines, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has remarkably declined. This has led to the reopening of silicone structural glazing component manufacturing companies at their full-scale capacities.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to share notable growth in the global silicone structural glazing market. The growth can be led by the growth in the use of silicone structural glazing in end-use sectors like public, commercial, and residential buildings. Rising construction infrastructure in evolving economies like India and China is expected to increase the silicone structural glazing market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global silicone structural glazing market are:

3M

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

DeaMor Associates, Inc.

Finepoint

Flachglas Wernberg GmbH

Guardian Glass, LLC

Kommerling UK Sealants & Adhesives

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Pecora Corporation

Permasteelisa -- PPG Industries Inc.

Schott AG

Sika AG

Dow

YKK Corporation

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global silicone structural glazing market segmentation focuses on Type, Material, Application, and Region

Segmentation based on Type

Four-sided structural

Two-sided structural

Total vision systems

Other

Segmentation based on Material

Glass

Metal

Other

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Non-residential

Offices

Shopping Centers

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Reasons to buy this report -

Analyze market outlook with recent trends and SWOT analysis.

Dynamic market scenario along with market growth opportunities for the coming years.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Regional and national analyzes integrating supply and demand forces that are influencing market growth.

Market value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive scenario involving the market share of the main players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by the players in recent years.

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443508334/2796/2023-11-15T09:21:55