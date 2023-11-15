Residential Pest Control Products Market Size, Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global residential pest control products market revenue was around US$ 6.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Residential pest control products are intended to destroy, repel, prevent, and mitigate any kind of pests that thrive in residential settings like societies, apartments, and independent homes. The most well-known types of pests that thrive in the residential setting are flies, bed bugs, rodents, ants, termites, cockroaches, mosquitoes, wasps, spiders, and others. These pests pose an extreme threat to the health of humans and pet animals.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increased health consciousness about the adverse health influences of traditional chemical-based pesticides and insecticides, and the growing demand for eco-friendly products among consumers are particularly stimulating the demand for organic pest control products.
The toxicity and health-related issues due to chemicals present in pesticides are a significant factor controlling the growth of the residential pest control product market.
The ongoing research and development activities to expand the dependency on bio-based pesticides are anticipated to deliver lucrative growth opportunities.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the residential pest control products market as the demand for the market expanded particularly owing to raised health awareness. The increased health consciousness among the population resulted in the advanced adoption of pest control products to keep themselves and their family, protected from the diseases caused by insects and different other pests. The e-commerce segment also played a superior role in the sales and distribution of residential pest control products during the lockdown situation.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the global residential pest control products market in terms of share. The raised awareness regarding the diseases spread by pests, increased product penetration in the U.S., the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing healthcare costs, and growing residential applications are the major factors that led to the dominance of North America in the global residential pest control products market.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global residential pest control product market are:
BASF SE
Bell Laboratories
Brandenburg
Cortve Agriscience
EcoClear Products
EPest Supply
Monterey
Nixalite, Pelgar International
Pest Management Supply
Rentokil Initial Plc
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
Syngenta AG
Woodstream Corporation
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global residential pest control product market segmentation focuses on Type, Application Techniques, Pest Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Chemical Control
Pesticides
Rodenticides
Poison baits
Others
Physical Pest Control
Traps and bait stations
Glue boards
Noicemakers
Bug Zappers
Others
Organic Pest Control
Segmentation based on Application Techniques
Dusters
Hand Shakers
Foot Pump
Hand Crank Dusters
Space Treating Equipment
Aerosols
Fogs
Mists
Others
Sprayers
Compressed Air Sprayer
Small Hand Sprayers
Others
Segmentation based on Pest Type
Insects
Chewing insect
Piercing insect
Others
Nematodes
Weeds
Rodents
Others
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Independent Retail Stores
E-commerce
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
