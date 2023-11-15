Residential Pest Control Products Market Size, Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global residential pest control products market revenue was around US$ 6.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Residential pest control products are intended to destroy, repel, prevent, and mitigate any kind of pests that thrive in residential settings like societies, apartments, and independent homes. The most well-known types of pests that thrive in the residential setting are flies, bed bugs, rodents, ants, termites, cockroaches, mosquitoes, wasps, spiders, and others. These pests pose an extreme threat to the health of humans and pet animals.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increased health consciousness about the adverse health influences of traditional chemical-based pesticides and insecticides, and the growing demand for eco-friendly products among consumers are particularly stimulating the demand for organic pest control products.

The toxicity and health-related issues due to chemicals present in pesticides are a significant factor controlling the growth of the residential pest control product market.

The ongoing research and development activities to expand the dependency on bio-based pesticides are anticipated to deliver lucrative growth opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the residential pest control products market as the demand for the market expanded particularly owing to raised health awareness. The increased health consciousness among the population resulted in the advanced adoption of pest control products to keep themselves and their family, protected from the diseases caused by insects and different other pests. The e-commerce segment also played a superior role in the sales and distribution of residential pest control products during the lockdown situation.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global residential pest control products market in terms of share. The raised awareness regarding the diseases spread by pests, increased product penetration in the U.S., the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing healthcare costs, and growing residential applications are the major factors that led to the dominance of North America in the global residential pest control products market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global residential pest control product market are:

BASF SE

Bell Laboratories

Brandenburg

Cortve Agriscience

EcoClear Products

EPest Supply

Monterey

Nixalite, Pelgar International

Pest Management Supply

Rentokil Initial Plc

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

Syngenta AG

Woodstream Corporation

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global residential pest control product market segmentation focuses on Type, Application Techniques, Pest Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Chemical Control

Pesticides

Rodenticides

Poison baits

Others

Physical Pest Control

Traps and bait stations

Glue boards

Noicemakers

Bug Zappers

Others

Organic Pest Control

Segmentation based on Application Techniques

Dusters

Hand Shakers

Foot Pump

Hand Crank Dusters

Space Treating Equipment

Aerosols

Fogs

Mists

Others

Sprayers

Compressed Air Sprayer

Small Hand Sprayers

Others

Segmentation based on Pest Type

Insects

Chewing insect

Piercing insect

Others

Nematodes

Weeds

Rodents

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Independent Retail Stores

E-commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

