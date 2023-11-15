Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global reusable launch vehicle market revenue was around US$ 1.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.01 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.77% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The reusable launch vehicle is described as a vehicle that is designed to tackle the payloads into a suborbital or orbital trajectory. These vehicles are capable of return on the earth and can be reused for the following future launch. Also, the rockets can transport goods and launch satellites and personnel to space stations, Mars, and the Moon among other benefits. Evolved economies are focusing their efforts on the expansion of reusable rockets to reduce launch delays and costs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth in space exploration missions from the private sector, and the rising government investment in space exploration activities are expected to expand the growth of the global reusable launch vehicle market during the forecast period.

The high cost implicated in the expansion of reusable rockets and elevated emissions due to growth in the number of space launches is expected to hamper the growth of the global reusable launch vehicle market during the forecast period.

The growth in the demand for space tourism, and also the surge in the need for satellite data are anticipated to develop opportunities for the reusable launch vehicle market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the reusable launch vehicle market unpredictably and remained in power for a few years. The rise in maintenance costs and revenue crunch were two of the main challenges impacting the rocket and space launch vehicle manufacturers. Also, the decreased GDP of significant economies like the U.S., France, India, Germany, the UK, China, and others in 2022 anticipated a decline in investment in the defense and aerospace industry.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the reusable launch vehicle market in terms of revenue. The global reusable launch vehicle market is estimated to develop due to increased innovation, reduced launch costs, and the evolution of automation technologies during the forecast period. Space launch costs have been lowered by the improvement in rocket technology such as the expansion of reusable rockets.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global reusable launch vehicle market are:

ArianeGroup

Blue Origin

China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology

European Space Agency

Galactic Energy

ISRO

I-space (Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co., Ltd.)

LinkSpace Aerospace Technology

Group

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

NPO-Energia (S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation)

Orbex

PLD Space

Relativity Space

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

State Space Corporation

ROSCOSMOS

SpaceX

United Launch Alliance, LLC

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global reusable launch vehicle market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Weight, Reusable Type, Configuration, Application, Type, Landing Systems, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Weight

Up to 4000 lbs

4000 to 9000 lbs

Over 9000lbs

Segmentation based on Reusable Type

Partially Reusable

Fully Reusable

Segmentation based Configuration

Single Stage

Multi Stage

Segmentation based on Application

Commercial

Defense

Segmentation based on Type

Orbital

Sub Orbital

Segmentation based on Landing Systems

Braking

Horizontal

Vertical

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

