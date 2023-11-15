Reusable Launch Vehicle Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global reusable launch vehicle market revenue was around US$ 1.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.01 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.77% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The reusable launch vehicle is described as a vehicle that is designed to tackle the payloads into a suborbital or orbital trajectory. These vehicles are capable of return on the earth and can be reused for the following future launch. Also, the rockets can transport goods and launch satellites and personnel to space stations, Mars, and the Moon among other benefits. Evolved economies are focusing their efforts on the expansion of reusable rockets to reduce launch delays and costs.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growth in space exploration missions from the private sector, and the rising government investment in space exploration activities are expected to expand the growth of the global reusable launch vehicle market during the forecast period.
The high cost implicated in the expansion of reusable rockets and elevated emissions due to growth in the number of space launches is expected to hamper the growth of the global reusable launch vehicle market during the forecast period.
The growth in the demand for space tourism, and also the surge in the need for satellite data are anticipated to develop opportunities for the reusable launch vehicle market in the future.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the reusable launch vehicle market unpredictably and remained in power for a few years. The rise in maintenance costs and revenue crunch were two of the main challenges impacting the rocket and space launch vehicle manufacturers. Also, the decreased GDP of significant economies like the U.S., France, India, Germany, the UK, China, and others in 2022 anticipated a decline in investment in the defense and aerospace industry.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, North America dominated the reusable launch vehicle market in terms of revenue. The global reusable launch vehicle market is estimated to develop due to increased innovation, reduced launch costs, and the evolution of automation technologies during the forecast period. Space launch costs have been lowered by the improvement in rocket technology such as the expansion of reusable rockets.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global reusable launch vehicle market are:
ArianeGroup
Blue Origin
China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology
European Space Agency
Galactic Energy
ISRO
I-space (Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co., Ltd.)
LinkSpace Aerospace Technology
Group
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
NPO-Energia (S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation)
Orbex
PLD Space
Relativity Space
Rocket Lab USA, Inc.
State Space Corporation
ROSCOSMOS
SpaceX
United Launch Alliance, LLC
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global reusable launch vehicle market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Weight, Reusable Type, Configuration, Application, Type, Landing Systems, and Region.
Segmentation based on Vehicle Weight
Up to 4000 lbs
4000 to 9000 lbs
Over 9000lbs
Segmentation based on Reusable Type
Partially Reusable
Fully Reusable
Segmentation based Configuration
Single Stage
Multi Stage
Segmentation based on Application
Commercial
Defense
Segmentation based on Type
Orbital
Sub Orbital
Segmentation based on Landing Systems
Braking
Horizontal
Vertical
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
