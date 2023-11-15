Precooked Corn Flour Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global precooked corn flour market revenue was around US$ 2.39 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 3.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Precooked corn flour is prepared by introducing water and steam to the ground form of maize at a high temperature. This precooked form of corn flour is vastly popular in various African, North American, and Latin American nations. The precooked corn flour is used to manufacture a type of usable foods, bakery, and confectionery products across the globe. This precooked corn flour is 100% gluten-free. The increasing prevalence of gluten-associated disorders among consumers has exponentially expanded the demand for gluten-free beverages and food products across the world.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising number of Mexican restaurants globally is considered to be one of the major factors that are pushing the growth of the precooked corn flour market.

The high cost of raw materials limits the growth of the precooked corn flour market.

The substantial growth in the demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook (RTE) food products among Gen Z and millennials is a primary driving force that is anticipated to fuel the growth of the precooked corn flour market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the shortage of laborers, and raw materials, shutdown of factories, and other functional difficulties which led to the downfall in the sale of precooked corn flour during the initial months of the pandemic. The lockdown laboriously affected the food processing procedure and limited the growth of the precooked corn flour market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is the most populated continent in the world and also the home to some of the fastest-growing economies. The main factors pushing the market growth are the rising demand for convenience and processed food, and the shift in consumer lifestyle.

Leading Companies

The prominent leading companies profiled in the global precooked corn flour market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bobs Red Mill

Bunge limited

Cargill

Incorporated

Empresas Polar Inc.

Goldmine natural foods

Goya Foods, Inc.

Harinera Del Valle

LifeLine Foods LLC.

Molino Peila SpA

Arcor Group

Cool Chile Co.

Garnec, LLC.

Gruma

The Quaker Oats Company

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global precooked corn flour market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

White

Yellow

Blue

Segmentation based on Application

Household

Commercial

Food Processing

Food Service

Segmentation based on Nature

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

B2C

B2B

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

