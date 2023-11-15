On-Demand Logistics Market Size, Demand, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global on-demand logistics market revenue was around US$ 14.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 80.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

On-demand logistics is a modern logistics technique that allows companies to fulfill orders of customers as soon as they are placed. It assists the companies in extending their customer reach by delivering the order of customer within next-day, same-day, or 2-days. Also, it can help multichannel retailing, which automates and streamlines the fulfillment process for the orders of customers which are obtained via numerous sales channels.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growth of the global on-demand logistics market is driven, due to the expansion of the e-commerce industry globally, and the rise in demand for fast delivery of packages.

Due to higher logistics costs and poor infrastructure is the factor inhibiting the growth of the on-demand logistics market.

The development of aerial delivery drones that operate smoothly in geographically challenging areas is the element anticipated to present growth possibilities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in travel bans, flight cancellations, and the implementation of quarantine actions, which caused a massive uproar in the logistics activities and the supply chain across the world. The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in temporary limitations on the movement of goods and workforce changes.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global on-demand logistics market during the forecast period. The growth in the online shopping activities pursued by the requirement for the availability of products within a shorter period has allowed the companies to deliver same-day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has increased the growth of the on-demand logistics market across the region.

Also, the advanced income of the consumers has boosted the demand for the availability of products, which has also increased the development of the on-demand logistics market across the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global on-demand logistics market are:

A1-Sameday Delivery Service, Inc.

, Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Dropoff, Inc

DSV A/S

FedEx

Flirty (Skydrop)

Jet Delivery, Inc.

Power Link Expedite Corporation

Uber Technologies, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global on-demand logistics market segmentation focuses on Service Type, End User, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Value Added Services

Segmentation based on End User

B2B

B2C

C2C

Segmentation based on Application

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Documents and Letters

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

