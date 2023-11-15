Lane Keep Assist System Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Research, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global lane keep assist system market revenue was around US$ 9.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 45.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The lane keeping assist system is a technical application that connects sensors, cameras, and autonomous assistance. It makes the vehicle move in a specific lane. When the vehicle varies from a specific lane, these systems inform the driver that it is risky or there is a danger of collision.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rise in demand for safety features, and increased demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous driving technologies are expected to fuel the growth of the global lane keep assist system market during the forecast period.
The high initial cost, software failures associated with sensors, and complicated structure are anticipated to restrict the growth of the lane keep assist system market during the forecast period.
The strict rules and regulations for safety features, and increased demand for comfort while driving are anticipated to develop opportunities for the growth of the lane keep assist system market in the future.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the development of the lane keep assist system market because of the presence of lockdowns as set by the governments of different countries around the world. Lockdowns also resulted in the closure of different manufacturing facilities, including the automotive sector, which affected the demand for lane keep assist systems. Also, the lack of essential raw materials for smoothing the functioning of new systems and the shortage of workforce influenced the market growth.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the lane keep assist system market, in terms of revenue because of the rise in vehicle production and growth in demand for luxury vehicles with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) application that pushed the growth of the market in the region.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global lane keep assist system market are:
Autolive Inc.
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC
Continental AG
Delphi Technologies (Borgwarner Inc.)
Denso Corporation
Hitachi Ltd.
Hyundai Mobis
Magna International Inc.
Mobileye
Panasonic Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Robert Bosch GmbH
Valeo
Visteon Corporation
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global lane keep assist system market segmentation focuses on Propulsion, Function Type, Component, Vehicle Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Propulsion
ICE
Electric and Hybrid
Others
Segmentation based on Function Type
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping System
Segmentation based on Component
Vision Sensor/Camera
Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Actuator
Electronic Control Unit
Others
Segmentation based on Vehicle Type
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
