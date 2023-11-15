Lane Keep Assist System Market Size, Trends, Growth Status, Share, Research, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global lane keep assist system market revenue was around US$ 9.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 45.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The lane keeping assist system is a technical application that connects sensors, cameras, and autonomous assistance. It makes the vehicle move in a specific lane. When the vehicle varies from a specific lane, these systems inform the driver that it is risky or there is a danger of collision.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rise in demand for safety features, and increased demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous driving technologies are expected to fuel the growth of the global lane keep assist system market during the forecast period.

The high initial cost, software failures associated with sensors, and complicated structure are anticipated to restrict the growth of the lane keep assist system market during the forecast period.

The strict rules and regulations for safety features, and increased demand for comfort while driving are anticipated to develop opportunities for the growth of the lane keep assist system market in the future.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the development of the lane keep assist system market because of the presence of lockdowns as set by the governments of different countries around the world. Lockdowns also resulted in the closure of different manufacturing facilities, including the automotive sector, which affected the demand for lane keep assist systems. Also, the lack of essential raw materials for smoothing the functioning of new systems and the shortage of workforce influenced the market growth.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the lane keep assist system market, in terms of revenue because of the rise in vehicle production and growth in demand for luxury vehicles with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) application that pushed the growth of the market in the region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global lane keep assist system market are:

Autolive Inc.

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies (Borgwarner Inc.)

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye

Panasonic Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Visteon Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global lane keep assist system market segmentation focuses on Propulsion, Function Type, Component, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Propulsion

ICE

Electric and Hybrid

Others

Segmentation based on Function Type

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keeping System

Segmentation based on Component

Vision Sensor/Camera

Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) Actuator

Electronic Control Unit

Others

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

