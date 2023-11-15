Polymer Emulsions Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global polymer emulsions market revenue was around US$ 30.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 58.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Polymer emulsion is a type of polymer diffusion in which polymer particles are suspended in a liquid medium, generally in water. Emulsions are colloidal systems formed with two immiscible phases like oil and water, stabilized by an emulsifying or a surfactant agent. In polymer emulsions, the distributed phase consists of polymer particles generally in the nanometer to micrometer range. These particles are formed by the emulsification method, which concerns the dispersion of the polymer in water utilizing shear forces, mechanical agitation, or chemical emulsifiers.
Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc18055
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increased demand from the construction and building industry is the prior factor pushing the growth of the polymer emulsion market.
The rising demand for bio-based polymer emulsion will further propel the growth of the polymer emulsion market.
Fluctuating prices of raw materials are a major obstacle to the growth of the polymer emulsion market.
The notable demand for low-VOC goods ensures that the use of renewable materials is consistently in demand. This creates a lucrative possibility for the polymer emulsions market.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 had a significant influence on the polymer emulsions industry. In the beginning, the polymer emulsions market faced trouble in the supply chain due to lockdown and reduced manufacturing activities.
Also, the pandemic highlighted the importance of health and hygiene, there was an increased demand for products like coatings, paints, and adhesives that depend on polymer emulsions mainly in the healthcare and construction sector.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the polymer emulsions market in terms of share and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region encounters rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to expanded infrastructure development and construction activities.
Leading Companies
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global polymer emulsions market are:
Arkema Group
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
Clariant
DIC Corporation
Dow
Gellner Industrial LLC
Halltech Inc.
Interpolymer Co. Ltd.
Momentive
Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Synthomer PLC
The Lubrizol Corporation
Wacker Chemie AG
Akzo Nobel
N.V.
Mallard Creek Polymers
Trinseo
Other prominent key players
Segmentation Outline
The global polymer emulsions market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Acrylic
Vinyl Acetate
SB latex
Others
Segmentation based on End-Use Industry
Building and Construction
Automotive
Textile
Paints and coatings
Adhesives and sealants
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Reasons to buy this report -
Analyze market outlook with recent trends and SWOT analysis.
Dynamic market scenario along with market growth opportunities for the coming years.
Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
Regional and national analyzes integrating supply and demand forces that are influencing market growth.
Market value (millions of dollars) and volume (millions of units) data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive scenario involving the market share of the main players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by the players in recent years.
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today's competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.
COMTEX_443508651/2796/2023-11-15T09:30:39
MENAFN15112023007451016085ID1107430377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.