Polymer Emulsions Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global polymer emulsions market revenue was around US$ 30.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 58.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Polymer emulsion is a type of polymer diffusion in which polymer particles are suspended in a liquid medium, generally in water. Emulsions are colloidal systems formed with two immiscible phases like oil and water, stabilized by an emulsifying or a surfactant agent. In polymer emulsions, the distributed phase consists of polymer particles generally in the nanometer to micrometer range. These particles are formed by the emulsification method, which concerns the dispersion of the polymer in water utilizing shear forces, mechanical agitation, or chemical emulsifiers.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increased demand from the construction and building industry is the prior factor pushing the growth of the polymer emulsion market.

The rising demand for bio-based polymer emulsion will further propel the growth of the polymer emulsion market.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials are a major obstacle to the growth of the polymer emulsion market.

The notable demand for low-VOC goods ensures that the use of renewable materials is consistently in demand. This creates a lucrative possibility for the polymer emulsions market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 had a significant influence on the polymer emulsions industry. In the beginning, the polymer emulsions market faced trouble in the supply chain due to lockdown and reduced manufacturing activities.

Also, the pandemic highlighted the importance of health and hygiene, there was an increased demand for products like coatings, paints, and adhesives that depend on polymer emulsions mainly in the healthcare and construction sector.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the polymer emulsions market in terms of share and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region encounters rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to expanded infrastructure development and construction activities.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global polymer emulsions market are:

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Clariant

DIC Corporation

Dow

Gellner Industrial LLC

Halltech Inc.

Interpolymer Co. Ltd.

Momentive

Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Synthomer PLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Akzo Nobel

N.V.

Mallard Creek Polymers

Trinseo

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global polymer emulsions market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate

SB latex

Others

Segmentation based on End-Use Industry

Building and Construction

Automotive

Textile

Paints and coatings

Adhesives and sealants

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

