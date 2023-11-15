Polyolefin Foam Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global polyolefin foam market revenue was around US$ 8.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Polyolefin is a type of polymer that emanates from a simple olefin by polymerization. These foams are lightweight, environmentally friendly, and multifunctional. Sheets and rolls are made from polyolefin. Building and construction, automotive, bedding and furniture, and packaging industries all utilize polyolefin foam. Multiple components are molded together to create polyolefin foams.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The increased demand from the automotive industry is pushing the demand for the polyolefin foam market.
The demand for polyolefin foam in the automotive industry is high due to its versatility in applications such as headliners, gaskets, cushioning, and cables.
Also, environmental regulations charged on several industrial sectors boost the growth of polyolefin foams.
Due to instabilities in raw material prices, the effects of the recession are expected to have a negative influence on the growth of the polyolefin market.
The investment will raise the building construction activity, which will lead to the growth in demand for polyolefin foam during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the processing of raw materials utilized in the production of polyolefin foam. Also, due to the imposed lockdown and other restrictions, the global polyolefin foam market experienced exponential growth. The expansion of the majority of the polyolefin foam market led to growth in the healthcare, construction, and different chemical industries.
Regional Analysis
In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the polyolefin foam market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to expand during the forecast period because of the increased demand from the automotive, construction, and packaging industries.
