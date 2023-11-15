Polyolefin Foam Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global polyolefin foam market revenue was around US$ 8.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 13.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Polyolefin is a type of polymer that emanates from a simple olefin by polymerization. These foams are lightweight, environmentally friendly, and multifunctional. Sheets and rolls are made from polyolefin. Building and construction, automotive, bedding and furniture, and packaging industries all utilize polyolefin foam. Multiple components are molded together to create polyolefin foams.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The increased demand from the automotive industry is pushing the demand for the polyolefin foam market.

The demand for polyolefin foam in the automotive industry is high due to its versatility in applications such as headliners, gaskets, cushioning, and cables.

Also, environmental regulations charged on several industrial sectors boost the growth of polyolefin foams.

Due to instabilities in raw material prices, the effects of the recession are expected to have a negative influence on the growth of the polyolefin market.

The investment will raise the building construction activity, which will lead to the growth in demand for polyolefin foam during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the processing of raw materials utilized in the production of polyolefin foam. Also, due to the imposed lockdown and other restrictions, the global polyolefin foam market experienced exponential growth. The expansion of the majority of the polyolefin foam market led to growth in the healthcare, construction, and different chemical industries.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the polyolefin foam market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to expand during the forecast period because of the increased demand from the automotive, construction, and packaging industries.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global polyolefin foam market are:

Arkema

Armacell

BASF SE

Dow Inc

DuPont

Hanwha solutions

Huzhou Changyuan Tefa Co., Ltd.

Intecfoams

Kaneka Corporation

NMC International SA

SABIC

Sekisui Chemicals Co

Toray Industries, Inc

TotalEnergies

Ultralon

Zotefoams Plc

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Ds Smith Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Recticel NV

Borealis AG

Trocellen GmbH

JSP Corporation

Other prominent key players

Segmentation Outline

The global polyolefin foam market segmentation focuses on Resin Type, End Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Resin Type

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Segmentation based on End Use Industry

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

