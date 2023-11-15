The Basketball Africa League (BAL) And African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Announce Their Collaboration

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

CAIRO, Egypt- The Basketball Africa League (BAL) ( ) and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) yesterday celebrated their collaboration during a ceremonial signing event in conjunction with the third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Cairo, Egypt.

#BAL ( ) and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) will work together on the implementation of capacity building initiatives as well as investment promotion activities for the advancement of sports and related industries in Africa.

As an official partner of the #BAL ( ), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) will help promote“BAL Advance,” a new program that aims to support the holistic development of BAL players and teams based on their specific needs, goals, projects and interests. The program will offer players professional development opportunities within the broader sports industry, including in event management, broadcasting, analytics, technology, and more.