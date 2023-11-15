THE DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: RE-LIVE THE 15 GREATEST MOMENTS AHEAD OF THE 15TH EDITION

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai gets underway tomorrow at Jumeirah Golf Estates as some of the world's best players descend on the infamous Earth course for the pinnacle event of the DP World Tour series.

Ahead of the four-day event, which draws to a close on Sunday 19 November, we recap the 15 greatest moments in the competition's history, including an electric eagle-winning finish, a maiden hole-in-one and the addition of the inaugural G4D Tour...

Rahm makes history with Dubai hat-trick:

Jon Rahm returns to Dubai this week 12-months on from becoming the first player to win five Rolex Series titles, with a third victory at the DP World Tour Championship. The result continued the Spaniard's stellar record at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth course, where he has finished no lower than a tie for fourth in his four visits.

Morikawa becomes America's first Race to Dubai champion:

Already a two-time Major Champion, Collin Morikawa arrived at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the 2021 season climax top of the Race to Dubai, but faced strong competition from no less than five other players. Trailing by three shots ahead of the final round, he showcased his world-class ability by making five birdies in his final seven holes to overhaul Rory McIlroy, and claim the win by three shots.

Stenson's shot of the year seals Dubai double in 2013:

Imagine hitting such an epic shot that it is recognised with a plaque. Well, that was the case for Henrik Stenson as he won the 2013 DP World Tour Championship and a first Race to Dubai crown. His victory was sealed in style, striking a three-wood from around 250 yards to tap-in range, closing the deal with an eagle to wrap up a flawless Sunday 64. No wonder it was named the DP World Tour's Shot of the Year.

Quiros' electric eagle-winning finish:

Topping the leaderboard going into the final round in 2011, Alvaro Quiros was involved in a final-round battle with 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie. With a one-shot lead heading down the 72nd hole, the Spaniard found the final green in two, before holing an eagle putt from 40 feet. With this victory, Quiros made history by becoming the first player to win three different DP World Tour events in the desert, following on from triumphs in Qatar and the Dubai Desert Classic.

DP World Tour Championship forms part of newly announced Rolex Series:

Ever since 2017, the DP World Tour Championship has marked the culmination of the Rolex Series. Recognised as one of the Tour's biggest advancements in its 50-year history, the initiative has elevated leading tournaments into unmissable sporting occasions.

Lowry's first hole-in-one as a pro:

The number 13 can indeed be lucky for some. That certainly proved to be the case for Shane Lowry, as he clinched his first hole-in-one as a professional at the 13th hole during the second round of the 2014 season finale. Playing alongside Rory McIlroy, the Irishman held his arms aloft after watching his tee shot with a six iron from 183 yards pitch just short of the hole, before rolling into the cup for an ace. Lowry went on to finish in fifth place and break into the world's top 50 for the first time.

The McIlroy hat-trick:

The Earth course has proved to be a happy hunting ground for McIlroy. Last year, the Northern Irishman claimed his fourth Harry Vardon Trophy with a fourth-place finish in Dubai. It was the first time he had topped the Rankings since 2015, and perhaps most significantly, it saw him become European Number One, World Number One and FedExCup Champion at the same point for the first time in his distinguished career.

Willett ends long wait for win:

“It's been a hell of a lot of work. It's just nice to be back,” said an emotionally drained Danny Willet after returning to the winner's circle for the first time since the 2016 Masters, with his victory in Dubai in 2018. Despite winning his first Major at Augusta National just two years previously, the Englishman had slipped from a career-high of ninth in the rankings to outside the top 450 due to numerous injuries and a loss of form. But a closing 68 sealed a redemptive two-shot victory later that year in the season finale.

Molinari wins Race to Dubai to cap career-best year:

The same edition saw Francesco Molinari crowned Race to Dubai champion for the first time. It was deserved recognition for a golfer performing at the top of his game. Earlier in the year, the Italian won his first Major at The Open, either side of success at the prestigious BMW PGA Championship and as part of the first Team Europe partnership ever to win four out of four games alongside Tommy Fleetwood in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

Lia wins first G4D Tour title at season finale in Dubai:

As the European Tour group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, one of its most inspiring and innovative initiatives made its debut at the DP World Tour Championship. The inaugural season of the G4D Tour, an international schedule of events featuring the leading disability players in the world, drew to a close over the Earth course. Sweden's Rasmus Lia, who suffered multiple serious injuries in a ski crash as a junior, claimed his first G4D Tour title with a four-shot victory.

Rahm emulates Seve after dramatic Dubai finish:

In 2019, Jon Rahm became the second Spaniard after the late Seve Ballesteros to win the DP World Tour's season-long race, as he claimed a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood for his second DP World Tour Championship title. After opening up a six-shot lead through seven holes of the final round, he faltered before birdieing the last to avoid a play-off with his Ryder Cup teammate.



Fitzpatrick wins big:Victory at the 2016 DP World Tour Championship saw Matt Fitzpatrick become the youngest Englishman to claim three Tour titles, superseding the record set by Sir Nick Faldo. In securing a one-shot victory in Dubai thanks to an assured up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the 72nd hole, the then 22-year-old won the biggest title of his career to date. Karlsson beats Poulter in play-off:

Since the tournament's inception, there has been only one edition determined by a play-off. That came in 2010, when Robert Karlsson defeated Ian Poulter with a birdie on the second extra hole after coming from three shots back heading into the final round. It saw the Swede record multiple victories in the same DP World Tour season for the third time, following on from 2006 and 2008.

McIlroy wins Race to Dubai after Sullivan showdown:

McIlroy finished an injury-affected season on a high in 2015 by emulating Stenson as a two-time winner of the DP World Tour Championship. A closing 66 helped the Northern Irishman get the better of overnight leader Andy Sullivan and win the Race to Dubai for a third time, after securing the honour in 2012 and 2014.

Westwood crowned inaugural champion in Dubai:

The DP World Tour held its season finale outside of Europe for the first time at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2009. Lee Westwood secured his status as European Number One for the second time in his career with victory at the inaugural DP World Tour Championship. A closing 64 over the Earth course sealed a six-shot victory – Westwood's second win on Tour in the same season on the newly named Race to Dubai.

The DP World Tour Championship offers a fantastic day out for all, combining world-class golf with an array of exciting activities and unforgettable experiences, including free golf lessons, kids areas, trick-shot shows and sporting activations, with premium hospitality packages and food and beverage options.



The DP World Tour is the main men's professional golf Tour of the European Tour group, with a global schedule featuring a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 different countries across the 2023 season.



Formerly known as the European Tour, which was established in 1972, the 2023 DP World Tour schedule includes five Rolex Series events, along with four Major Championships, one World Golf Championship event, as well as tournaments staged around the world with a minimum prize of $2million for all events solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.



The season concludes with the final Rolex Series event, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the winner of the Tour's season-long competition, the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, will be crowned.



DP World, the leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions, is the title partner of the DP World Tour, which is administered by the European Tour group.



About the European Tour group:



The European Tour group is the overarching corporate brand which administers four competition brands: the DP World Tour, the Challenge Tour, the Legends Tour and, along with the PGA of America, is the Managing Partner of golf's greatest team contest, the Ryder Cup.



Established in 1972, the European Tour group is committed to 'Driving Golf Further' through our guiding principles of being innovative, inclusive and global.



Innovative: We are driving innovation in golf through the creation of award-winning content, pioneering tournament formats and the use of the latest technology and inventive fan engagement. We are committed to attracting new audiences whilst respecting the tradition of our sport.



Inclusive: We are committed to include all who share a love for the game of golf. We are passionate about a closer collaboration with the women's game, golf for the disabled and promoting the many physical and mental health benefits of playing golf.



Global: Since 1972, players from 38 different countries have won tournaments on our main Tour, while our live broadcast reaches more than 490 million homes in more than 150 countries every week, generating in excess of 2,200 global broadcast hours for each event. We also enjoy the support of many of the world's leading business brands with DP World, Rolex, BMW, Emirates, Fortinet, Hilton and Zoom as Official Partners.



The European Tour group has Strategic Alliances with the PGA TOUR, the Sunshine Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, while we ensure we have a positive long-term impact on the courses, countries and the communities we visit through 'Golf for Good', the umbrella name for the European Tour group's commitment to 'Driving Golf Further' in an environmentally and socially sustainable way.

About the Rolex Series:



The Rolex Series is the premium category of events on the DP World Tour, comprising five tournaments in 2023, staged in a variety of world-class golfing locations around the globe, each with a minimum prize fund of US$9 million and 9,000 Race to Dubai points available.



Showcasing innovation, enriched media, content and broadcast coverage, and a superior event experience for the world's top players, the list of Rolex Series Champions includes some of golf's most distinguished names.



The Rolex Series was launched in 2017, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Rolex's enduring partnership with the European Tour group.



In 2023, the Rolex Series comprises; the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (January 19-22), the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 26-29), the Genesis Scottish Open (July 13-16) the BMW PGA Championship (September 14-17) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (November 16-19), where the winner of the Race to Dubai in Partnership with Rolex will be crowned.