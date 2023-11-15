Stocks In Play

11/15/2023 - 9:45 AM EST - Goodfood Market Corp. : Will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end of Fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, November 22,, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Roslane Aouameur, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T.FOOD are trading down $0.01 at $0.39.

